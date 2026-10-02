Pahrump Alien Conference returns in late October

Live speakers, virtual guests and vendors will all be featured at the upcoming event.

Joseph De La Torre, better known as the Pahrump Alien Guy, is returning to host the event again this year. “This is going to be a first-class show,” the Pahrump Alien Guy said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

This year's Pahrump Alien Conference will feature a vendor section that is free to browse. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Alien Conference is returning on Oct. 24 after a large showing at last year's inaugural event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Everything intergalactic and all cosmic components in between will be found later this month at the second Pahrump Alien Conference.

“Even though you may not be a believer in the phenomenon, it’s entertainment because you’re going to hear [from] people from all over the United States,” local ufologist Joseph De La Torre told the Pahrump Valley Times.

De La Torre, better known as the Pahrump Alien Guy, is returning to host the Pahrump Alien Conference this year on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, 681 S. Highway 160.

“This is going to be a first-class show,” the Pahrump Alien Guy said.

Last year’s inaugural event brought in a large number of earthlings, comprised of both locals and visitors to the Pahrump Valley.

Ufology notables

Live speakers will be featured at the event including New York Times Bestselling author and Ancient Aliens contributor Mike Bara, Thom Reed of Berkshire UFO incident that was featured in an episode of the Netflix reboot series of Unsolved Mysteries, Jesse Marcel III, grandson of Jesse Marcel, a well-known figure in the Roswell UFO incident, author Kathy Porter and the Pahrump Alien Guy himself.

Additionally, more speakers will appear virtually at the event including former FBI agent and TV personality Ben Hasnen, Laura Eisenhower UFO researcher and great-granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, UFO abduction researcher Yvonne Smith, UFO investigator and researcher Donald Schmitt, UFO filmmaker Darcy Weir, UFO witness and Dokken drummer BJ Zampa and Bigfoot researcher Marie Dumont.

Additionally, speakers will have tables at the event, where they can sign books and mingle with attendees when not on stage.

General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. VIP front and second row reserved seating is available for $100. Sponsorship reserved seating is being sold for $150 and also offers businesses the opportunity to display their banner at the conference.

Extraterrestrial shopping

Twenty-one vendors, a majority selling alien-themed goods, will be the other half of the event. This vendor area of the event will be free to attend for the public, regardless of whether you have tickets for the speaker section.

The Pahrump Alien Guy encourages the community to support these local businesses at the conference.

For more information about obtaining tickets to this year’s Pahrump Alien Conference, contact Joseph De La Torre at pahrumpalienguy@gmail.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com