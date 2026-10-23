Pahrump businesses on showcase this weekend

Daniel Grevich, left, is the owner and publisher of Over the Hump Saver, which has put on the Home Show Business Showcase each year since 2021. This year's event is set for October 24 at Saddle West. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The 6th Annual Home Show Business Showcase, hosted by Over the Hump Saver, will transform the newly remodeled Saddle West Showroom into a connection hub, allowing businesses to meet with potential customers ahead of what is often the busiest time of the year, the holidays. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The 6th Annual Over the Hump Saver Home Show Business Showcase will take place Saturday, October 24, with dozens of businesses out to display their products and discuss their services with the hundreds of residents expected to turn out. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

As the population of the valley continues to increase, so too does the opportunity for local businesses to draw in new customers. But in a town as spread out as Pahrump, it can be difficult to capitalize on that opportunity if residents aren’t aware of the businesses they can find right here.

Getting their names out in any way they can is something that Over the Hump Saver and Real Estate Guider owner Daniel Grevich encourages all of his advertisers to do and in an effort to support the small business community, each year he hosts an event to help business owners do just that – the Home Show Business Showcase.

Set for this Saturday, the 6th Annual Home Show Business Showcase will take place in the Saddle West Showroom, which has recently been remodeled.

The venue will be packed to capacity with around 40 tables for local businesses, all with different services and merchandise for attendees to learn about. Grevich said he is anticipating another strong turnout this year and hopes to see hundreds of residents join in.

“I’m going to estimate that we see somewhere around 400 to 500 people come through each year. It’s been pretty steady over the years,” Grevich remarked. “And when I think about the Home Show and what the most important thing about it is, it’s that it helps the small businesses of the town as they are ramping up for the holidays. We’re just before Halloween and then we go right into Thanksgiving and then of course, the big one, Christmas, and then New Years. So, this kind of starts off the holiday season for our businesses.

“The Home Show gives them the chance to show off their products, talk about their services and really just get to meet people,” he continued. “I always tell every advertiser, the most important thing you can do in business is to make friends. Hand out business cards, give out flyers, shake hands and make a connection. That’s what it’s all about.”

Grevich added that the event is entirely free, with Over the Hump Saver offering free admission to the public and business tables at no cost, while Saddle West is providing the venue free of charge.

“Since the beginning of this, Saddle West has allowed us to hold the Home Show there without cost and now, even with the new management, they are continuing to do that,” Grevich detailed. “And Saddle West is also continuing with a donation to Southern Nye County Search and Rescue, which we always have at the event. They are such an important group, so, we’re very happy about that.”

In addition to all of the businesses, the Home Show will include free goodie bags and door prizes, as well as free drawings every 15 minutes. The giveaways include everything from jewelry and gift baskets to cleaning items, gun safety training, carpet cleaning and pet grooms.

“Whether visitors are starting their holiday shopping or simply looking for an enjoyable Saturday outing, the showcase offers an opportunity to discover what local businesses have to offer and support the Pahrump community,” Grevich stated. “We’re doing it for the town, really, that’s what it’s all about.

The Over the Hump Saver Home Show Business Showcase will take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 24 inside the Saddle West Showroom, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information call 775-727-878 or email Sales@OverTheHumpSaver.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com