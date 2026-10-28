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Pahrump Community Library receives grant from the Pizza Hut Foundation

The Pahrump Community Library received more than $5,000 through the Pizza Hut Foundation's Slic ...
The Pahrump Community Library received more than $5,000 through the Pizza Hut Foundation's Slice of Literacy Grant. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A public grant celebration was held at the Pahrump Community Library on Saturday, Oct. 24. Many ...
A public grant celebration was held at the Pahrump Community Library on Saturday, Oct. 24. Many families attended to watch the Slice of Literacy Grant check be presented. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
During the grant celebration, attendees ate food from the local Pahrump Pizza Hut. (John Clause ...
During the grant celebration, attendees ate food from the local Pahrump Pizza Hut. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The money from the Slice of Literacy Grant will go towards an educational tablet product named ...
The money from the Slice of Literacy Grant will go towards an educational tablet product named Launchpad Quest for children to use in the library. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
October 28, 2026 - 4:34 am
 

The Pahrump Community Library has been awarded $5,519.94 from the Pizza Hut Foundation.

“It’s thrilling,” Pahrump Community Library Director Kim Thomas told the Pahrump Valley Times. “This has been so exciting. We’re so happy to get this.”

A youth grant celebration was held at the library on Saturday, Oct. 24 in honor of the special occasion. Plenty of Pahrump families attended, enjoying Pizza Hut while the check was presented.

“I was really pleased to see so many people want to come out and support the library and celebrate us getting this grant from the Pizza Hut Foundation,” Thomas said.

The Pahrump Community Library plans on using the funds to purchase a product named Launchpad Quest, large tablets mounted to a table that stay in the building, containing up to 150 educational apps for children.

“I just want to say thank you so much to the Pizza Hut Foundation for this generous donation that’s going to allow us to bring these educational devices to our community,” Thomas explained to the audience during Saturday’s event.

The over $5,000 from the Pizza Hut Foundation was the first time the nonprofit charitable organization has ever given a grant to Nye County’s largest community.

“I was really excited when we found out about Pahrump winning the grant because it’s never happened before and it’s nice to see Pahrump get recognized,” said Raileigh Velazquez, restaurant general manager of the Pizza Hut in Pahrump.

The money received by the Pahrump Community Library is officially called the Slice of Literacy Grant within the Pizza Hut Foundation. The grant opportunity is biannual, awarding up to $10,000 to public libraries and nonprofit organizations in communities with Pizza Huts, who are currently working to better literacy initiatives.

“We have a really great community and I’m glad that people came out,” Velazquez added.

For more information about the Pahrump Community Library, visit pahrumplibrary.org.

To learn more about the Pizza Hut Foundation and its work, pizzahutfoundation.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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