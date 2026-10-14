Pahrump town hall to discuss equity gaps in deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing community

The state commission said the statewide tour is focused on, “accessibility, equity and legislative advocacy.”

The Nevada Commission for Persons who are Deaf, Deaf/Blind and Hard of Hearing (D/DB/HH) will be stopping in Pahrump next week as part of a statewide tour.

“We need allies,” Executive Director of the D/DB/HH commission Obioma Officer said in a statement. “Everyone will encounter someone with a disability at some point. These town halls are a chance to listen, learn and lead with respect and inclusion.”

The tour titled “Standing in Unity: Statewide Accessibility and Advocacy Tour - Show Up Nevada” will be in Pahrump on Monday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mt. Charleston Elementary School, 1521 Idaho St. The community is invited to attend the in-person town hall meeting centered on accessibility, equity and legislative advocacy.

The D/DB/HH commission said in the Oct. 6 announcement that the tour intends to increase D/DB/HH and speech-impaired Nevadans’ voices while having meaningful conversations with policymakers, allies and service providers.

The town halls were further described by the D/DB/HH commission as a vital opportunity to pinpoint continuing service gaps, think about approaching legislative initiatives and mold inclusive policy’s future in the Silver State.

During the tour stop attendees will have the chance to give feedback on D/DB/HH service provisions and suggested solutions, add to the commission’s annual report and December 2026 Engagement Conference, talk about learned lessons and how to get ready for the 2027 legislative session and assist in shaping future initiatives that advance access, autonomy and equity.

The D/DB/HH commission states that accessibility still remains a pressing issue for the one in four Nevada adults who live with a disability.

The commission noted that while laws passed last year, such as the requirement for interpreters in hospitals and at particular polling locations are a step forward, further work is needed to ensure everyone can live in their communities with respect, complete participation and independence.

For those who are unable to attend the town hall in person, the D/DB/HH commission encourages input comments to be submitted by email at NVDeafCommission@adsd.nv.gov or by mail to 7150 S. Pollock Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89119.

For more information about the D/DB/HH commission visit the Aging and Disability Services Division online at adsd.nv.gov or contact the commission at NVDeafCommission@adsd.nv.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com