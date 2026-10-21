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Prescribed fires in Lovell Canyon area

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced on Oct. 13 that prescribed burn work in the Love ...
The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced on Oct. 13 that prescribed burn work in the Lovell Canyon area is planned. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)
The prescribed fires in the Lovell Canyon Area includes approximately 50 acres of understory bu ...
The prescribed fires in the Lovell Canyon Area includes approximately 50 acres of understory burning. (NPS/nps.gov)
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October 21, 2026 - 4:31 am
 

Last week, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced that it is planning prescribed fire operations in the Lovell Canyon area, pending all required approvals.

Approximately 50 acres of understory burning for a habitat improvement project is set to take place along Forest Service Road 45537, also known as Lovell Canyon Road. The burn area is located about 12 miles west of Las Vegas and approximately 20 to 30 miles east of Pahrump.

The U.S. Forest Service said in the Oct. 13 announcement that as weather conditions allow, it estimates the work to proceed through Oct. 27.

Weather conditions will be evaluated within the hours prior to a burn’s start. Scheduled prescribed fires could be canceled if conditions require.

Residents may see or experience smoke during these operations. The Forest Service asks the public to avoid the area when active burning is occurring, to support firefighter safety.

These prescribed burns by the forest service assist in lessening overgrown vegetation to help protect surrounding communities, natural resources and infrastructure from wildfires.

For more information about air quality visit airnow.gov, or download the EPA AIRNow app.

Details about scheduled prescribed fires can be found through the U.S. Forest Service website at fs.usda.gov and its social media channels.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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