Pumpkin Days begins next week

The well-known local family fall event will be returning for its 17th year.

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A mechanical bull riding contest will once again be held at Pumpkin Days this year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pumpkin Days' hay pyramid is always a favorite of youngsters at the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The corn jump is one of the many activities included in Pumpkin Days regular admission. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pumpkin Days is right around the corner. The event will return this year on Oct. 22 through Oct. 25. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pumpkin Days has been a longstanding tradition in the community for nearly 20 years. Next week, the fun-filled fall event returns to Pahrump.

“We’re excited. We’re super happy,” Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) President David Boruchowitz told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’re getting everything together and getting ready to move into the park on Sunday.”

Nonprofit organization PDOP puts on Pumpkin Days. All funds raised during Pumpkin Days go towards PDOP’s work in various areas such as educational advocacy, trainings and resource support.

“The event has been made to be one of those things that gives you everything you’re looking for your kids while benefiting our organization,” Boruchowitz said.

This year’s 17th annual Pumpkin Days will be held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, 1600 Honeysuckle Street on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for each person, or $10 for a wristband that grants access during the entire weekend.

“We’ve kept prices super low,” Boruchowitz explained. “We are aware of the financial constraints in our community.”

Plenty of activities for the whole family are included in the base admission price such as the haunted house, photo ops, hay pyramid, costume parade, hay ride, mechanical bull rides, hay maze, straw jump, plastic axe throwing and petting zoo.

“We have tried to make it to give you everything you want in an event without it breaking your pocketbook and while still benefiting the special needs kids here in our community,” Boruchowitz elaborated.

It wouldn’t be Pumpkin Days without round orange winter squash. Pumpkins will be available for purchase (while supplies last) throughout the four-day event. Small pumpkins will be $4, medium pumpkins will be $7, large pumpkins will be $10 and extra-large pumpkins will be $12.

The Spaghetti Eating Contest, Mechanical Bull Riding Contest, Car Smash and Monster Dash 5K are all activities at Pumpkin Days that can be enjoyed for an additional charge.

For more information about this year’s Pumpkin Days including prices, the full list of activities, specific event start times and contest registration, visit pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com/events/pumpkin-days.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Pumpkin Days

■ Ian Deutch Memorial Park, 1600 Honeysuckle Street

■ Thursday, Oct. 22: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

■ Friday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

■ Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

■ Sunday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

■ $7 per person

■ $10 for all weekend access