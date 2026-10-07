Remote Area Medical: 11 years of free healthcare in Pahrump

The nonprofit provided over $255,000 in value of care to the community.

Glasses were made on site at the RAM clinic in Pahrump as part of the no-cost vision care. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Eye exams were one of the many free services offered at the RAM clinic in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

RAM's services are available to everyone with no insurance, income or ID requirements. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

According to a RAM press release, over 465 volunteers helped throughout the two-day clinic. This number included volunteer medical professionals such as dentists, doctors and optometrists. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

RAM's community host group for this year's clinic was the NyE Communities Coalition. "The need is definitely out there. So we're happy to be here," NyE Communities Coalition Advisory Board Member Ryan Muccio said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Remote Area Medical's (RAM) free pop-up health care clinic was held in Pahrump on Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4, marking its 11th visit to Nye County's largest community. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Remote Area Medical’s (RAM) yearly visits to Pahrump have been a constant in the community for over a decade, offering free health care services at no cost.

“It’s always just incredible to see all your hard work pay off, see the patients come through the door and leave smiling and happy,” RAM Clinic Volunteer Coordinator Elise Carter told the Pahrump Valley Times during the morning of the clinic’s first day.

RAM returned to Pahrump for its 11th year across two days over the weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4. There are no insurance, ID or income requirements needed in order to receive free care from the medical nonprofit.

“There’s not a lot of options out here for patients,” Carter said. “They have to drive an hour, hour and a half out to Vegas, and that’s just not feasible for everybody. Even if there is a provider out here, they may not take their insurance. The person who takes their insurance might be an hour or two hours away, or they may not have insurance.”

The pop-up clinic was held in the Pathways Building on the Pahrump Valley High School Campus. The NyE Communities Coalition once again returned as the community host group for RAM.

“The need is definitely out there. So we’re happy to be here,” NyE Communities Coalition Advisory Board Member Ryan Muccio explained.

Various services were provided to people on a first-come, first-served basis, such as dental, including cleanings, fillings, extractions, vision with comprehensive exams and even glasses being made onsite and other medical care, which encompassed areas like women’s health and psychiatric care.

“The people are so great,” Registered Nurse and Certified Diabetes Educator Holly Huffman said when asked about volunteering in Pahrump. “Sometimes they have to wait a little bit, but when they are waiting and they get their service, they come out smiling and happy, and they thank us. That’s just a good feeling for us, but it’s even better for them because they’re getting service that they can’t afford or they don’t have, so it’s great to know that we can help them.”

Huffman, a RAM volunteer of six years who is from Virginia, has now helped in Pahrump for two years. All of the medical personnel at the clinic including dentists, hygienists, doctors, nurses and optometrists were volunteers.

“I just think RAM is such a great organization to donate your time with, because they actually think about the patients in the rural area,” Huffman elaborated.

While the RAM clinic in Pahrump had volunteers traveling to Nye County’s largest community, there were also Southern Nevadans assisting, like Las Vegas resident and nursing student Joseph Houpis.

“It feels great, especially when you’re providing access to medicine for people who don’t necessarily get to have it,” Houpis explained, who volunteered for the first time at RAM this year. “So a resource like RAM, allowing you to provide medicine to people who otherwise wouldn’t get it, is a great opportunity. It’s nice to give back to the community and help those who are in need.”

Throughout the two-day clinic in Pahrump this year, more than 465 people volunteered and over 350 patients were served, surpassing $255,000 in value of care, according to an Oct. 6 RAM press release.

“It appears to be a great, great thing. I’m seeing nothing but positive things,” Pahrump resident and first-time RAM attendee Robert Behrens said while waiting for care.

For more information about Remote Area Medical and its work, visit ramusa.org.

Visit nyecc.org to learn about the NyE Communities Coalition.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Sponsors of this year's RAM clinic in Pahrump: