Secretary of State’s Office releases guide for this year’s ballot questions

The document includes explanations, arguments and rebuttals for each question.

“Voters will make decisions this November that could change the Nevada Constitution and directly affect their own communities. Nevadans deserve clear, nonpartisan information about what they are being asked to decide before they vote,” Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar said in a statement. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office has released its 2026 Ballot Question Guide. The guide is available in multiple languages and American Sign Language. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office released its 2026 Ballot Question Guide earlier this week. The guide contains information about the two statewide questions on this year’s general election ballot.

“Voters will make decisions this November that could change the Nevada Constitution and directly affect their own communities,” Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar said in a statement. “Nevadans deserve clear, nonpartisan information about what they are being asked to decide before they vote. The Secretary of State’s Office wants to ensure all voters have access to this information, so the ballot guide will be available in several different languages, including American Sign Language for the first time.”

Statewide Questions 6 and 7 will be on the general election ballot again this year after both passed in 2024. They must be voted on for a second time and if they pass this year, the Nevada Constitution will be amended.

“For statewide Questions 6 and 7, the guide includes the ballot question, an explanation and digest, arguments for and against passage, rebuttals, a fiscal note and the full text of the proposed constitutional amendment,” the Secretary of State’s Office wrote in Sept. 29 press release.

The Secretary of State’s Office included the following summary of both statewide questions in the release:

• Question 6: Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to make abortion access an individual right.

• Question 7: Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to require voter identification before voting in-person or by mail.

The Ballot Question Guide is available in Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, Korean, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese. The ASL guide translations can be found online at YouTube.com/@nevadasos.

The full 2026 Ballot Question Guide is available at tinyurl.com/nhekfff6.

For more general election information, visit nvsos.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com