88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Secretary of State’s Office releases guide for this year’s ballot questions

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office has released its 2026 Ballot Question Guide. The guide ...
The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office has released its 2026 Ballot Question Guide. The guide is available in multiple languages and American Sign Language. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
“Voters will make decisions this November that could change the Nevada Constitution and direc ...
“Voters will make decisions this November that could change the Nevada Constitution and directly affect their own communities. Nevadans deserve clear, nonpartisan information about what they are being asked to decide before they vote,” Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar said in a statement. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
More Stories
The 61st Annual Fall Festival took place Thursday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 27, bringing ...
Fall Festival brings four days of fair fun
Pahrump Valley Times reporters Robin Hebrock (left), Elijah Dulay, Bill Evans, editor Jessica S ...
PVT honored at Nevada Press Foundation Awards of Excellence
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball, Boulder City doubles star Miles Alder ...
Tennis teams enter postseason with wins
The last time that Southwestern Wilds Vice President Vanessa Fernandez spotted the Calvada herd ...
Calvada Herd to return to Pahrump
/ Pahrump Valley Times
October 2, 2026 - 4:24 am
 

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office released its 2026 Ballot Question Guide earlier this week. The guide contains information about the two statewide questions on this year’s general election ballot.

“Voters will make decisions this November that could change the Nevada Constitution and directly affect their own communities,” Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar said in a statement. “Nevadans deserve clear, nonpartisan information about what they are being asked to decide before they vote. The Secretary of State’s Office wants to ensure all voters have access to this information, so the ballot guide will be available in several different languages, including American Sign Language for the first time.”

Statewide Questions 6 and 7 will be on the general election ballot again this year after both passed in 2024. They must be voted on for a second time and if they pass this year, the Nevada Constitution will be amended.

“For statewide Questions 6 and 7, the guide includes the ballot question, an explanation and digest, arguments for and against passage, rebuttals, a fiscal note and the full text of the proposed constitutional amendment,” the Secretary of State’s Office wrote in Sept. 29 press release.

The Secretary of State’s Office included the following summary of both statewide questions in the release:

• Question 6: Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to make abortion access an individual right.

• Question 7: Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to require voter identification before voting in-person or by mail.

The Ballot Question Guide is available in Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, Korean, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese. The ASL guide translations can be found online at YouTube.com/@nevadasos.

The full 2026 Ballot Question Guide is available at tinyurl.com/nhekfff6.

For more general election information, visit nvsos.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
The 61st Annual Fall Festival took place Thursday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 27, bringing ...
Fall Festival brings four days of fair fun
By / PVT

The smell of fried goodies, the rhythmic whir of carnival rides, cheers and dust rising from the rodeo grounds – Pahrump saw all this and more this past weekend as the town hosted its biggest celebration of the year, the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball, Boulder City doubles star Miles Alder ...
Tennis teams enter postseason with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Closing the regular season out strong, both Boulder City High School tennis programs earned a trio of victories to gain momentum heading into the postseason.