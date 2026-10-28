Stovepipe Wells to celebrate centennial with free event

“Reaching 100 years at Stovepipe Wells is a milestone for everyone who loves Death Valley,” Stovepipe Wells General Manager Philip Lewis said in a statement. (POWDR)

Stovepipe Wells will be celebrating its 100th anniversary on Nov. 1 with an event that is free and open to the public. (POWDR)

Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley National Park will be turning 100 years old this month. A centennial celebration will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1 that is free to attend and open to the public.

“Reaching 100 years at Stovepipe Wells is a milestone for everyone who loves Death Valley,” Stovepipe Wells General Manager Philip Lewis said in a statement. “From its origins as a humble waystation to its role today as an iconic gateway for visitors from around the world, Stovepipe Wells embodies the spirit of desert resilience. As we look forward to the next century, our commitment is to honor this rich heritage, support sustainable stewardship, and ensure every guest has a lasting experience.”

The multi-hour event will be hosted by Stovepipe Wells, which is operated by a subsidiary of POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company, through a decade-long concession contract with the National Park Service. Alongside Stovepipe Wells, the park service and the Death Valley ‘49ers will also be helping with the festivities.

“Stovepipe Wells holds a unique place in the story of Death Valley National Park,” Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds said in a statement. “For a century, it has provided safety, shelter, and community to travelers exploring one of the most extreme landscapes on Earth. We are proud to showcase Stovepipe Wells and partner with POWDR and the Death Valley ’49ers to celebrate 100 years of interesting history!”

The Nov. 1 event is set to feature guest speakers, a giveaway, historical exhibits, partner presentations and food and beverage offerings from the region. Stovepipe Wells’ 100th anniversary celebration on Nov. 1 is concurrent with the Death Valley ‘49ers’ annual encampment this year.

“Since 1949, our organization has gathered in this extraordinary landscape to preserve its history, celebrate Western heritage, and foster community,” Death Valley ‘49ers Chairman Alan Chenworth explained in a statement. “Stovepipe Wells has always been at the heart of the Death Valley story, and we are honored to bring our music, storytellers, and deep appreciation for the park to this centennial milestone.”

The celebration on Nov. 1 will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. Stovepipe Wells is located at 51880 Highway 190 in Death Valley, California.

For more information about Stovepipe Wells, visit stovepipedeathvalley.com. Visit nps.gov/deva for additional details about Death Valley National Park.

To learn more about the Death Valley ‘49ers and its annual encampment, visit deathvalley49ers.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com