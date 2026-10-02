Tennis teams enter postseason with wins

Closing the regular season out strong, both Boulder City High School tennis programs earned a trio of victories to gain momentum heading into the postseason.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball, Boulder City doubles star Miles Alder picks up a victory over Silverado earlier in the season.

Closing the regular season out strong, both Boulder City High School tennis programs earned a trio of victories to gain momentum heading into the postseason.

“I feel like we’re in a really good position going into the postseason,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We have home court advantage so that’s always nice. This week we’re going to try and clean some things up and hopefully continue to play at our best.”

For the boys, they advanced to 12-1 on the season, defeating Pahrump Valley 15-3, American Heritage 12-0 and Adelson 14-4 while the girls advanced to 10-2-1 defeating Pahrump Valley 11-7, American Heritage 13-5 and Adelson 14-4.

For the boys against Pahrump Valley, the doubles tandem of Miles Alder and Will Teeples finished 2-0, along with the duos of Chase Herbolsheimer and Grady Crine and Thomas Allen and James Peel 2-0.

In singles play, Jake Richards and Nathan Law each finished 2-0.

Against Adelson, Alder and Teeples finished 3-0, along with Allen and Peel, while Herbolsheimer and Crine finished 2-0.

In singles, Richards finished 3-0, while Law finished 2-1.

Against American Heritage, all starters finished 1-0.

For the girls against Pahrump Valley, the doubles tandem of Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson ended 3-0, while Harmony Cook and Brooklyn Koster finished 2-0.

In singles play, Abrina Soares and Audrey Humphrey each went 1-1.

Against Adelson both the tandems of Larson and Gunson and Cook and Gibson finished 2-0 in doubles play, while Soares, Humphrey and Brooklyn Koster each finished 1-1 in singles. Against American Heritage Soares finished 3-0 in singles, while Humphrey finished 2-1.

Both the duos of Larson and Gunson and Cook and Gibson finished 3-0 in doubles.

Set to begin postseason play, the boys will host a playoff game on Wednesday, while the girls will host a playoff match next Thursday.