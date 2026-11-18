Residents of Tonopah and the surrounding area are invited out for a community feast this Thanksgiving, with turkey, ham and all the trimmings to be served buffet style to the hungry crowds. (Jeff Martin/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

The Tonopah Convention Center will be decked out in fall style for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner and the tables will be groaning under the weight of the feast as everyone digs into their free meal this coming holiday. (Jeff Martin/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Thanksgiving is a time to gather and share gratitude for the many blessings in life. It’s a time for camaraderie, laughter and love, for breaking bread with new friends and renewing ties with old ones.

And in the town of Tonopah, there is no reason for anyone to spend this holiday alone. Residents will be able to enjoy the day collectively at the Tonopah Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which is continuing this year, despite the loss of event founder Karen Epperly.

“This year is a big milestone for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 35 years, and it’s also really special because we’re holding it in memory of Karen,” event organizer Becky Braska told the Times this week. “She was the one who started this all those years ago and she passed away this year. But I know she really wanted us to keep this going and that’s what we’re going to do!”

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner got its start in 1991 and in all the years since, it has been 100% volunteer-led and entirely funded by donations. Braska joined the organizing committee 12 years ago, noting that her childhood memories of Thanksgiving at her grandma’s have made the holiday one of her favorites. Although the organizing committee has now whittled down to just Braska and co-organizer Linda Peterson, the dinner will go on, with both women determined honor Epperly’s legacy as the founder of this community gathering.

Braska said the event attracts people from all walks of life, with everyone sitting down to a freshly prepared feast amid an atmosphere of appreciation and community.

“We have guests who can’t afford dinners, people who can, young people, older people. We also have a lot of mine workers here in town, who are maybe away from their families, who come,” Braska detailed. “We have the traditional Thanksgiving feast, with turkey, ham, stuffing, green bean casserole, corn, lots of desserts, all of that. And it’s an all home-cooked meal, with a lot of people pitching in. The community is always very generous. We’ve never lacked for food and there have always been plenty of donations.”

It’s not just those at the event who will be treated to a meal, either, with Braska explaining that the committee partners with the Tonopah Senior Center each year to put together a list of area residents who would like a meal delivered to their homes.

“We check with the people the Senior Center serves with meal deliveries, to make sure they’ll be home and don’t have plans, so we can deliver Thanksgiving to them – we want them to be included too! We have even been known to go pick people up, bring them to the convention center and take them back home again,” Braska added.

On the volunteer front, Braska said things are shaping up well, with the Tonopah Volunteer Fire Dept. offering its assistance with anything needed, from set-up to clean-up to cooking and serving, and members from the Community Youth Advisory Council expected to lend a hand as well.

“We always have so many volunteers, it’s awesome. But anybody who wants to volunteer, we can always use the additional help,” Braska enthused. “We can use time, money, food, whatever people want to contribute.”

The 35th Annual Tonopah Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 26 at the Tonopah Convention Center, 301 Brougher Avenue. The set-up and decorating will take place starting at 6 p.m. on November 25 and food will be dropped off beginning at 8 a.m. the following morning.

Anyone interested in volunteering, donating or receiving a homebound meal, contact Braska at 775-277-1220 or Peterson at 775-482-4145.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com