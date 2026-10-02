Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Spring Mountain Karting Complex showcased two of their rumbling performance karts at the Fall Festival parade this past weekend. While you will not be allowed to cruise Hwy 160 with a kart as they did, you can practice your karting skills on the Spring Mountain tracks located at 4767 S. Hwy 160. Prepare for racing leagues, or simply have roaring fun with friends any Friday through Wednesday this week. 45-minute clinics cost $90 per driver. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to learn more. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Walk, fly, drive, and wax poetic this week.

Pahrump 55 + and Older walking group will be gathering once again beginning Monday, October 5 and Thursday, October 8. Meet at Discovery Park on Pahrump Valley Blvd at 8 a.m. Walk at your own pace. Make some new friends. Bring water and wear good walking shoes. “Pets are welcome to walk with us.” You’ll move with the group Mondays and Thursdays throughout the fall, winter and spring, weather permitting. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 3, beginning at 8 a.m. at 900 E. Jenny Circle, the Calvada Meadows Airpark. Registration time slots are still available at 9 a.m. Pre-register your youngsters ages 12 through 17 at https://eaachapters.org for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation. The EAA will also be conducting a yard sale that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for their Young Eagles events. Contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840 for more information.

The South Valley Baptist Church welcomes you to their 4th annual Classic Car Show this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free, and the experience should be priceless. 7050 S. Homestead Rd.

Shake up your writing creativity with a new poetry technique, offered at two October workshops at the Pahrump Community Library. Blackout Poetry is an exercise whereby you allow recycled book pages to dazzle you with a word here, and a word there. Put your collection together, with a little guidance from the library mentor if you wish, and you’ll have the most unique poetry you’ve ever written. All skill levels are encouraged to participate. Register in advance at the Circulation Desk at 701 East St. All supplies are provided. This is for adults 18 and better. October 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., or October 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Amber Tumbarello has announced that Homeschool Bowling Events have returned for the third year this fall through December 2026. Every Wednesday, children ages 2 to 18 can bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start up. The snack bar will be open most days.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

• Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

• An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

• Artesian Cellars “First Fridays” from 6 to 9 p.m. in support of Southern Nye County Search & Rescue. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144. Lynn Peterson performs.

• Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

• Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop with their expanded set lists which now include Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Doobie Brothers, Ace, John Waite, and the Eagles at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

• A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a witch candy box. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

• South Valley Baptist Church 4th Annual Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. for the registered cars and trucks. 7050 S. Homestead Rd. 775-513-3444.

• Chili meal including potato salad, cornbread, apple pie, and beverage for $15 at Our Lady of the Valley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a chili cook-off competition, with local celebrity judges Sheriff Joe McGill, B. J. of the Silver Tappers, Alina of Death Valley Marketplace, and Dan Pineau, candidate for Sheriff. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Fundraiser for this year’s Tribe Toy Run at the Tribe MC Clubhouse begins at 4 p.m. Live music of Incognito begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available. 2730 N. Blagg.

• Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from country, classic rock, and more. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144.

• Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

• BiPolar Xpress performs rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

• Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands, solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

• Sandbox Bullies perform a mix of Punk Rawk, Rockabilly, blues and good old rock ‘n’ roll at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

• Tiffany WhiteCloud performs rock and roll at the Wine Down Nevada from 1 to 3 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations suggested.

• Moose Lodge #808 donation spaghetti dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Entertainment, 50/50 raffle, quilt raffle plus other raffle prizes. 1100 E. 2nd Street. 775-727-6577.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

• Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• Spring Mountain Karting Complex, located at 4767 S. Hwy. 160, offers 45-minute clinics Friday through Wednesday this week with time slots at 9 a.m. all the way to 4:15 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

• Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

• “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

• Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

• Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday this fall for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

• Blackout Poetry event at the Pahrump Community Library from 1 to 3 p.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

• Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

• Warm Weather Wednesday dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

• Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• “Caffeinated Crafters” monthly gathering of knitting, crochet, stitchery and assorted handwork enthusiasts meet on the second Thursday of the month at Caffé Chilly at 960 S. Margaret St. from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information please contact Tina at 702-326-9080.

• “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

• New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m., 1500 Red Butte St.

• Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “You do not need to be a star to shine on this stage.”

FRIDAY

• Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services 2026 Pumpkin Decorating Contest now through October 23rd. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character, and decorate with no carving. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Each entry must include contestant’s full name, phone number, age, and the character their pumpkin represents. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display throughout October. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 26th through the 29th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first-, second-, and third-place ribbon.

Grape Stomp at Charleston Peak Winery Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The competing teams will be squishing the sticky fruit, as you enjoy live music, wine and beer tastings, food trucks, and local vendors. Tickets start at $5 for admission only, or paired with six tastings priced at $25.

The Soroptimists of Pahrump Valley are hosting a Bunco Night at the NyE Communities Coalition on Saturday, October 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Soups, salad, and dessert will be served. Cost is $25 per person. Contact Marisa at 209-769-1555 or email her at noni95@sbcglobal.net to purchase tickets. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary $10,000 Extravaganza celebrating our U.S. of A is scheduled for October 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saddle West Showroom. Lucky $10,000 raffle tickets are $100 apiece, with only 350 being sold. Dinner is an additional $30 per person, and features a meal of mesquite-grilled chicken and carved roast beef. “Wear your best red, white, and blue.” For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact Sheree Stringer at 775-209-5104, Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681, or Debra Beatty at 775-513-0328.

Spooktacular Poker Run 2026 October 16 to 17, including Trunk or Treat Friday the 16th. Central headquarters will be at Saddle West, 1220 S. Hwy. 160. Registration cost is $75. Consult www.SpookyPokerRun.com for all of the essential details.

Shine up your fine ride, then decide. Knights of Columbus car show at Our Lady of the Valley on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or Lakeview Car and Bike Show Saturday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact Mike with the Knights at 310-721-0772, or Joe with Lakeview at 775-209-5818.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.