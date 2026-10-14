Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

A Pumpkin Decorating Contest is open at the Pahrump Community Library through Oct. 23. Ages 4 to 15 can bring their favorite book character to life by decorating any color, size, and texture pumpkin and submitting it to the Youth Services Desk The pumpkins will be on display throughout October. (Pahrump Community Library Facebook page)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday this fall for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

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KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “The best performances come from the heart, not a perfect vocal pitch.”

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services 2026 Pumpkin Decorating Contest now through October 23rd. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character, and decorate with no carving. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Each entry must include contestant’s full name, phone number, age, and the character their pumpkin represents. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display throughout October. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 26th through the 29th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first-, second-, and third-place ribbon.

Spooktacular Poker Run 2026 happens October 16-17, including free Trunk or Treat for the entire Pahrump community on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Saddle West parking lot at 1220 S. Hwy. 160. Poker Run registration cost is $75. The coordinator reported this past week that 140 drivers were registered already, and she expects 250 to 300 registered by next week. Drivers will meet on Saturday, October 17 at 8 a.m. for the national anthem, and then head out by 8:30 a.m. Consult SpookyPokerRun.com for all of the essential details.

No need to decide any longer. The Catholics and the Golfers (definitely not mutually exclusive groups) have come to a very cordial compromise regarding their conflicting car show date. Shine up your fine ride, then enter the Knights of Columbus car show at Our Lady of the Valley on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Contact Mike with the Knights at 310-721-0772. The Lakeview Executive Golf Course has rebranded their Car and Bike Show to “The Veterans Appreciation Show” and rescheduled for Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Joe with Lakeview is waiting to hear from you at 775-209-5818. Chivalry lives and flourishes in Pahrump.

The e-Waste Recycling Event will be returning to the Pahrump Community Library on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930. For a comprehensive list of accepted items, please consult pahrumplibrary.org/e-waste-recycling-3

Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is proud to announce the 17th Annual “PDOP Pumpkin Days” organized for Thursday, October 22nd through Sunday October 25th at Ian Deutch Park, 1600 Honeysuckle St. Thanks, PDOP! They’ll have it all: the pumpkin patch, hay rides, hay pyramid, straw jump, hay maze, petting zoo, face painting, turtle train rides, fire trucks, police cars, haunted house, riding bull, photo ops, and a kids’ costume parade. $7 per person or $10 for a wristband to access the event throughout the entire weekend. Monster Dash will be Saturday, October 24th beginning at 8 a.m. What are you going to wear?

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.