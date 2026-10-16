Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The parking lot was a scene of scary-good fun at last year's event as side-by-sides gathered for the Spooktacular Poker Run and its evening trunk-or-treat. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

We are not making this up. The Oscar Meyer Wiener-mobile is coming to Pahrump on Friday to help kick off Pahrump Halloween festivities at the Spooktacular Poker Run Trunk-or-Treat. The entire community is invited to don their costumes, and collect candy and Halloween treats from over 60 decorated side-by-sides (and the iconic Wiener-mobile) beginning at 7 p.m. in the vacant lot between the Saddle West Casino parking lot and the shopping plaza where Johnny’s Taco Shop is located. Pahrump is expecting 250 or more side-by-sides to hit the secret 50-mile trail bright and early Saturday, hailing from Las Vegas, California, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, and even Florida. This festival of off-roading fun has been brought to town by JGR Off Road and Nye County SxS for the second year, to raise awareness of all the off-road adventuring possible in Pahrump, and to raise funds for this year’s committee choice 501(c)3, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Join in the Spooktacular time! Consult SpookyPokerRun.com for all the essential details.

On Saturday, drop off your e-waste at the recycling event at the Pahrump Community Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., then swing on over to the Knights of Columbus car show at Our Lady of the Valley from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are 17 different car show awards up for grabs.

Ghosts and blood. Halloween is coming, and it’s real. Paint an adorable little framed ghost this Monday with Art from the Heart by Ashley at the Wine Down NV at 5:30 p.m. Donate blood at Hafen Elementary School on Tuesday between 1:30 and 4:30. Get in the … spirit.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

■ Adult bingo from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Senior women beginners Belly and Folk dance lessons every Friday at the Pahrump Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1370 W. Basin Ave. $7 per session; wear comfortable clothing and foot gear. Call Sandy Maxwell at 360-457-7035 for more information.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ’60s to now. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Have questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Spooktacular Poker Run 2026 Trunk-or-Treat begins at 7 p.m. for all Pahrump’s little Halloweeners. 1220 S. Hwy 160.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Incognito 2.0 at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. Come out and see Gary, Diane, Henry, Rick and Wild Bill. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

■ e-Waste Recycling Event at the Pahrump Community Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Car show at Our Lady of the Valley from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Food, music, 50/50 drawing. Multiple categories voted by visitors. Free to the public to attend and view. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ The Nevada Gourd Society meets on the 3rd Saturday of each month at 12 noon at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Learn to create beautiful crafts with hardshell gourds. Email PahrumpValleyGourdPatch@gmail.com with any questions. 401 E. Basin Ave.

■ “Bad Axis 3-man Acoustical Jam” takes the stage at Artesian Cellars from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’re a local acoustic rock trio featuring three accomplished guitarists and rich three-part vocal harmonies that bring timeless classic rock and blues favorites from the ‘60s and ‘70s to life. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ’60s to now. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Incognito 2.0 at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. Come out and see Gary, Diane, Henry, Rick and Wild Bill. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

■ Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ The Grifters band performs at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Nobody seems to be certain what they play. Shrug your shoulders and go with it. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex, located at 4767 S. Hwy 160, offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Wednesday this week with time slots at 9 a.m. all the way to 4:15 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Halloween Ghost Painting at The Wine Down Nevada begins at 5:30 p.m. $40 ticket price includes all craft supplies and instruction to make a hand-painted ghost, while sipping one included beverage. Call to reserve your space. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by ½ hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30, a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Donate blood from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hafen Elementary School. Donors can go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone. Check in at the multipurpose room at 7120 Hafen Ranch Rd.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796 every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday this fall for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 NV-160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30, a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ “Books & Brews: A Gathering for Bibliophiles” meets from 4 p.m. to “5:30-ish” at Stonewise Craft Mead and Ciders. 421 Frontage Rd., Suite #2. Join other book lovers on the fourth Thursday of the month and find your new favorite read. Call or text Tina at 702-326-9089 for more information.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “It is your turn to rock.”

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 NV-160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m.,1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services 2026 Pumpkin Decorating Contest now through October 23rd. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character, and decorate with no carving. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Each entry must include contestant’s full name, phone number, age, and the character their pumpkin represents. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display throughout October. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 26th through the 29th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbon.

Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is proud to announce the 17th Annual “PDOP Pumpkin Days” organized for Thursday, October 22nd through Sunday October 25th at Ian Deutch Park, 1600 Honeysuckle Street. Thanks, PDOP! They’ll have it all: the pumpkin patch, hayrides, hay pyramid, straw jump, hay maze, petting zoo, face painting, turtle train rides, fire trucks, police cars, haunted house, riding bull, and photo ops. $7 per person or $10 for a wristband to access the event throughout the entire weekend. Monster Dash will be Saturday, October 24th beginning at 8 a.m. What are you going to wear?

There will be plenty of pooches to watch at the annual Pahrump Valley Obedience Club obedience dog show and rally being held Friday through Sunday October 23 through 25 at 8:30 a.m. each day in Petrack Park behind the rodeo arena. The judges will be watching, too. These are the annual obedience and rally trials, promising three days of action in two AKC regulation rings. No dogs allowed on show grounds unless previously entered into the trials. Free to the public; please bring your own chairs. For more information, please call 702-469-3013 or email patschoeb@gmail.com.

The Lakeview Executive Golf Course has rebranded their Car & Bike Show to “The Veterans Appreciation Show” and rescheduled for Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Joe with Lakeview is waiting to hear from you at 775-209-5818.

Free Pahrump Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are on the books for TG Day and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.