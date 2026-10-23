Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

A petting zoo is only one of a plethora of fun family activities waiting for attendees of PDOP's annual Pumpkin Days, as well as a hay maze, pumpkin patch, train ride, a haunted house and so much more. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

You have a date for dancing to the live music of Hot Ice Band on Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Sports Book. 681 NV-160. (Jose Guillen (a.k.a. Joe Vato) of Hot Ice Band)

Really? “The Monster Mash” song with its Boris Karloff vibe, performed by Bobby Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers has been around since 1962? It reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in October of that year. This means “Monster Mash” has been an iconic October “carol” for 64 years.

The P.D.O.P. “Monster Dash” (with a “D”) is rather youthful by comparison— but not by much. The Pahrump Disability Outreach Program has conducted this costumed 5K and family fun walk for 16 years now. “Fast runners, slow strollers, wheelchairs, walkers, and dogs in hot dog costumes are equally correct.” The race begins at 8 a.m. this Saturday, as a centerpiece of the 17th Annual P.D.O.P. Pumpkin Days. Registration opens for P.D.O.P.’s Monster Dash at 7 a.m. Saturday. Student runners in costume can enter for $15; individual runners (in costume – yep) contribute $25, couples can plod along in costume for only $40, and entire costumed families up to 6 can register for $80. What a howling hoot! There is more information at pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com/events/monster-dash

What are you going to wear?

P.D.O.P. Pumpkin Days 2026 Festival began Thursday at Ian Deutch Park, and will fill your entire weekend with hayrides, the hay pyramid, a straw jump, a hay maze, a petting zoo, face painting, turtle train rides, fire trucks, police cars, a haunted house, a mechanical riding bull, and photo ops. Purchase your ideal Halloween pumpkins from their pumpkin patch. Admission donation is $7 per person or $10 for a wristband to access the event throughout the entire weekend.

There will be plenty of talented pooches to watch at the annual Pahrump Valley Obedience Club obedience dog show and rally being held Friday through Sunday at 7 a.m. each day in Petrack Park behind the rodeo arena. The judges will be watching, too. These are the annual obedience and rally trials, promising three days of impressive canine action in two AKC regulation rings. No dogs allowed on show grounds unless previously entered into the trials. Free to the public; please bring your own chairs. For more information, call 702-469-3013 or email patschoeb@gmail.com. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

■ Pahrump Valley Obedience Club obedience dog show and rally in Petrack Park begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Free to the public; please bring your own chairs. No dogs allowed on show grounds unless previously entered into the trials. For more information, call 702-469-3013 or email patschoeb@gmail.com. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ 17th Annual “PDOP Pumpkin Days” from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Ian Deutch Park, 1600 Honeysuckle Street. Pumpkin patch, hayrides, hay pyramid, straw jump, hay maze, petting zoo, face painting, turtle train rides, fire trucks, police cars, haunted house, riding bull, and photo ops. $7 per person or $10 for a wristband to access the event throughout the entire weekend.

■ Blackout Poetry event at the Pahrump Community Library from 10 a.m. to noon. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Senior women beginners Belly and Folkdance lessons every Friday at the Pahrump Senior Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 1370 W. Basin Ave. $7 per session; wear comfortable clothing and foot gear. Call Sandy Maxwell at 360-457-7035 for more information.

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 701 East St.

■ “Teen Hangout” event at the Pahrump Community Library from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Ages 12 to 16 years old. Games, crafts, music, and snacks will be provided. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Jonny Bird performs his all-request show at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. From classic rock and country to Motown, disco, and crooner classics, he’s got something for everyone.1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon and Willie sound to The Wine Down Nevada beginning at 6 p.m. Reservations suggested. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Joe Vato leads the Hot Ice band in performing your favorite hits from Motown, 50s, 60s, country, Latin, and classic rock on the Sports Book Stage at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

■ Registration opens for PDOP’s Monster Dash at 7 a.m. This is a costumed 5K, and a family fun walk on the same course. Fast runners, slow strollers, wheelchairs, walkers, and dogs in hot dog costumes are equally correct. Race begins at 8 a.m. Student Runner $15 · Individual Runner $25 · Couple (any two people) $40 · Family (up to 6 in one household) $80. More information at pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com/events/monster-dash

■ Pahrump Valley Obedience Club obedience dog show and rally in Petrack Park begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Free to the public; please bring your own chairs. No dogs allowed on show grounds unless previously entered into the trials. For more information, call 702-469-3013 or email patschoeb@gmail.com. 150 N Hwy 160.

■ 17th Annual “PDOP Pumpkin Days” from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Ian Deutch Park, 1600 Honeysuckle Street. Pumpkin patch, hayrides, hay pyramid, straw jump, hay maze, petting zoo, face painting, turtle train rides, fire trucks, police cars, haunted house, riding bull, and photo ops. $7 per person or $10 for a wristband to access the event throughout the entire weekend.

■ The National Horseshoe Pitching Association (NSHPA) will be conducting the “Best of the West” tournament at Petrack Park in the sand courts. Sign in by 10 a.m. Call Don Brown with any questions: 702-596-3512. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Dart Tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course for friendly competition at noon. All skill levels welcome. $5 entry fee. 301 scoring; cash prize to the winner. 1471 Mt. Charleston. 775-209-5818 or 775-727-4040.

■ City Catz perform live popular 70s/80s era rock at the Coyote’s Den from 1 to 5 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ 3rd Annual Nyespace Spooky Terrarium Halloween event at NyE Communities Coalition. They will have soil, sand, jars, plants, paint, and spooky figurines. Bring your own jar with lid if you prefer. Stop in between 12 noon and 3 p.m. $5 donation suggested to support materials. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514. “We are located in Room 20, only accessible via back gravel parking lot. Look for our banners.” Text or call 775-293-8514 with any questions.

■ Darts tournament begins at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Dee Fong live at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. Listen to his guitar solos covering everything from Tim McGraw to Stone Temple Pilots. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Vocalists Stephanie Sanchez and Joelle Bolton team up for your entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Wine Down. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Sandbox Bullies perform a mix of Punk Rawk, Rockabilly, Blues and good old Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ City Catz perform live popular 70s/80s era rock at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

■ Pahrump Valley Obedience Club obedience dog show and rally in Petrack Park begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Free to the public; please bring your own chairs. No dogs allowed on show grounds unless previously entered into the trials. For more information, call 702-469-3013 or email patschoeb@gmail.com. 150 N Hwy 160.

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ 17th Annual “PDOP Pumpkin Days” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ian Deutch Park, 1600 Honeysuckle Street. Pumpkin patch, hayrides, hay pyramid, straw jump, hay maze, petting zoo, face painting, turtle train rides, fire trucks, police cars, haunted house, riding bull, and photo ops. $7 per person or $10 for a wristband to access the event throughout the entire weekend.

■ Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands, solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ City Catz perform live popular 70s/80s era rock at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Get some “earworm therapy” from Kevin Ian Bleuer on his acoustic guitar from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Wine Down. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Farinata Italian Style Pizza, beginning at 4 p.m. 1360 Hwy 372, Suite #3. 775-877-9400.

■ Sandbox Bullies perform a mix of Punk Rawk, Rockabilly, Blues and good old Rock N Roll at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex, located at 4767 S. Hwy. 160, offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Thursday this week with time slots at 9 a.m. all the way to 4:15 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month’s discussion will be centered around author Jeffrey Deaver. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Shine and Show classic car meet on the last Monday of each month at the Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

■ Head over to the Pahrump Community Library to admire the Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15). Cast your vote in each age category to determine who will receive a first-, second-, and third-place ribbon. 701 East St. 775-727-5930. Weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday this fall for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Great Basin Community College is hosting “Falling Into Beats and Bites,” a family event featuring music, games, and pumpkin decorating. Begins at 3 p.m. at 551 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Rick Scanlan’s 55 Plus Trio performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 4:30 to 6 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Jump on stage whenever inspiration strikes.”

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

The Lakeview Executive Golf Course has branded their Car and Bike Show “The Veterans Appreciation Show” and scheduled for Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Joe with Lakeview is waiting to hear from you at 775-209-5818.

Hele Mai Productions is bringing more aloha, ohana, and island culture to the desert at their “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival in Pahrump’s Petrack Park on Saturday, November 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, Hawaiian cultural learning, vendors, and Hawaiian entertainment.

Free Pahrump Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are on the books for TG Day and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.