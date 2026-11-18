Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
What’s happening this week in Pahrump
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18
■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday through Dec. 9 for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.
■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.
■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.
■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.
■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.
■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.
■ “Books & Brews: A Gathering for Bibliophiles” meets from 4 p.m. to “5:30-ish” at Stonewise Craft Mead and Ciders. 421 Frontage Rd., Suite #2. Join other book lovers on the fourth Thursday of the month and find your new favorite read. Call or text Tina at 702-326-9089 for more information.
■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.
■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.
■ Thursday Night Open Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2163.
KARAOKE
The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru
^
FRIDAY
■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.
■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
^
SATURDAY
■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.
■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.
■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.
■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
^
SUNDAY
■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
^
MONDAY
■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
TUESDAY
■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.
■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
^
WEDNESDAY
■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.
^
THURSDAY
■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.
■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.
■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.
■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
^
FUTURE PLANNING
Make a weekend of the Pahrump Social Powwow, November 20–22 at Petrack Park. This annual Native American cultural event begins next Friday.
Favorite Author Book Club meets November 23rd at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month’s discussion will be centered around author Perri O’Shaughnessy (author of the Nina Reilly series). 701 East St. 775-727-5930.
Free Pahrump Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are on the books for TG Day and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com. The full Thanksgiving dinner will be served free of charge on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music and entertainment will round out this Pahrump Holiday Task Force signature event. New location this year: Bob Ruud Community Center, at 150 N. Hwy. 160.
The Nevada Silver Tappers and MSGY present “A Jingle Sparkle Twinkle Jubilee” at Saddle West Hotel Casino on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit ACORN (Nye County Outreach). Donation $25. For tickets, contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 or 775-513-6182.
Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.