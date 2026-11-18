The ladies of the Nevada Silver Tappers will show off their talents at their Annual Christmas Benefit Show, which takes place Dec. 5th and 6th at the Saddle West. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday through Dec. 9 for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ “Books & Brews: A Gathering for Bibliophiles” meets from 4 p.m. to “5:30-ish” at Stonewise Craft Mead and Ciders. 421 Frontage Rd., Suite #2. Join other book lovers on the fourth Thursday of the month and find your new favorite read. Call or text Tina at 702-326-9089 for more information.

■ Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Open Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2163.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru

^

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

^

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

Make a weekend of the Pahrump Social Powwow, November 20–22 at Petrack Park. This annual Native American cultural event begins next Friday.

Favorite Author Book Club meets November 23rd at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month’s discussion will be centered around author Perri O’Shaughnessy (author of the Nina Reilly series). 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Free Pahrump Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are on the books for TG Day and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up to volunteer at pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com. The full Thanksgiving dinner will be served free of charge on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music and entertainment will round out this Pahrump Holiday Task Force signature event. New location this year: Bob Ruud Community Center, at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

The Nevada Silver Tappers and MSGY present “A Jingle Sparkle Twinkle Jubilee” at Saddle West Hotel Casino on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit ACORN (Nye County Outreach). Donation $25. For tickets, contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 or 775-513-6182.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.