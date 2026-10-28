Veteran Democratic House incumbents on ballot

Democrats have drawn Southern Nevada’s three congressional districts to their advantage. No Republican has held any of the posts in a decade. Given the current political climate and the historical reality of midterm elections, the GOP has its work cut out if it hopes to end the drought.

Democrats have drawn Southern Nevada’s three congressional districts to their advantage. No Republican has held any of the posts in a decade. Given the current political climate and the historical reality of midterm elections, the GOP has its work cut out if it hopes to end the drought.

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus wants an eighth term in the 1st Congressional District, which includes the Las Vegas urban core and most of Henderson. Her opponent is Republican state Sen. Carrie Buck.

Rep. Titus has been in politics for nearly 40 years, and her record is unabashedly liberal. But she favors releasing federal land for housing and has worked to repeal the unfair provision in the tax code that limits deductions for gambling losses. She warns Democrats that, should they gain the majority, going after President Donald Trump mustn’t “overwhelm our agenda.” She wants to end trade wars to give businesses certainty. “Nobody works harder,” she says about her time in office.

Ms. Buck has served in Carson City since 2020. She has an impressive background as an educator and has been a consistent supporter of charter schools and school choice. She says she will “have an open door and open mind” and will “fight for Nevadans.”

Rep. Titus has served honorably, and her experience is unmatched. Ms. Buck, if elected, will have a steep learning curve. But we believe her market-oriented outlook would better serve Nevada and the country. We recommend Carrie Buck.

In the 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses the western and southern portions of Clark County, Republican Marty O’Donnell faces Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, who seeks a fifth term.

Rep. Lee positions herself as a moderate. She deserves plaudits for supporting Israel at a time when many members of her party have buckled to progressive pressure. Like most of her Democratic colleagues, Rep. Lee is emphasizing “affordability.” Yet she voted for the Biden-era spending blowout that triggered the highest inflation in four decades, while embracing green energy mandates that have destabilized the grid and driven up energy costs for consumers.

Rep. Lee was also willing to shut down the federal government rather than reform expensive Obamacare subsidies that were expanded during the pandemic.

Mr. O’Donnell made a living as a composer writing scores for video games and is now retired. He describes himself as a Reagan Republican who favors limited government and free markets. If he could accomplish one thing in Washington, it would be to “decrease the power and control of the federal government.” He’s modestly critical of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and says it makes him “uncomfortable” when Washington takes stakes in private companies. Mr. O’Donnell favors school choice and backs releasing more federal land in Nevada for housing development.

We support Marty O’Donnell.

Incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat, wants a fifth term in the 4th Congressional District, which includes northern Clark County and several rural counties. Republican Cody Whipple, a rancher from Hiko, is his opponent.

Rep. Horsford sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and says he wants Democrats to develop an “affirmative agenda” rather than simply opposing the president. He opposes packing the Supreme Court and admits that DOGE wasn’t a useless exercise. “People are demanding change,” he said. “That includes how the government works.” He is “willing to listen, to learn.”

Rep. Horsford opposes additional federal land releases in Nevada, and he is a supporter of expanding Obamacare, which has proved a money pit. He won’t rule out support for a wealth tax, which would be economically destructive.

Mr. Whipple has been “connected to agriculture” his whole life, an asset in CD4. He favors bringing more federal land under county control and wants to diversify the state’s energy portfolio with geothermal. He supports Mr. Trump’s tax cuts and regulatory reform. Mr. Whipple promises to be an independent voice for “hardworking Americans, families.”

Rep. Horsford is a capable and thoughtful representative. But our differences on policy are too great to overcome at a time when Democrats are tacking hard left. Cody Whipple would be a refreshing new voice in Washington.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. All other opinions expressed on the Opinion and Commentary pages are those of the individual artist or author indicated.