The Family Night Gala is a fundraiser event for the nonprofit's work in the community of supporting Pahrumpians of all abilities, foster youth and kids facing financial hardship. (Voices for All Abilities)

Local nonprofit Voices For All Abilities is holding a special fundraiser on Nov. 21, billed as Family Night Gala, for both children and adults. (Voices for All Abilities)

Voices For All Abilities’ (VFAB) Family Night Gala this weekend invites guests to enjoy an evening of glitz, glamour and giving back to the community.

“We are super, super excited,” said Michelle Lawrence, VFAB board of directors member and gala organizer. “We have so much planned and so much work has gone into making this event happen, not just for us, but for our community. We feel like it’s going to benefit so many people, as well as our organization itself, so it’s a great feeling.”

Taking place on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, VFAB’s Family Night Gala is almost here. All of the event’s proceeds will go toward VFAB’s work in empowering people of all abilities, foster youth and children experiencing financial hardship.

“I started with the board of directors in the summer and we had talked about me doing fundraising for the organization because that’s kind of my background,” Lawrence explained. “Putting on special events has always been something near and dear to my heart. So sitting around and kind of brainstorming what we can do, we realized that our town doesn’t really have anything super, super fancy. That’s kind of how the gala became presented. We wanted to have an elegant night where people could dress up, come and have fun, but because we are always family-oriented, we did the family experience.”

As guests enter the gala, they will walk onto a royal blue carpet and be greeted with a photo opportunity. Attendees can mingle while enjoying a cash bar and there will also be a mocktail bar, which will be run by child volunteers.

“Whether you’re just a soda drinker or a cocktail drinker, we’ve got everyone covered,” Lawrence said. “Then we’ll have our dinner and dancing, as well.”

During the evening there will be various raffles, a silent auction and a bake sale. DJ Enrique McGhee and singer Avery Sampson of the Avery Project are set to be the live entertainment.

“It’s a great opportunity to go out and meet new people, maybe catch up with some friends that you haven’t seen in a while, get dressed up and just enjoy the night,” Lawrence enthused.

While adults enjoy the gala, youngsters at the event can enjoy a supervised, camping-themed child-specific area called the Kids’ Night Experience with activities, a movie and nut- and dye-free food such as hot dogs, pizza and s’mores.

“Parents can really enjoy themselves next door but they’re still close enough, but they’re next door and you can, for a couple hours, do that date night as a parent,” Lawrence elaborated.

While not required, kids are encouraged to wear pajamas, so they are ready to go home after the evening. The gala dress code for adults is elegant clothing or anything that dresses to impress.

Tickets are $30 for individuals, $50 for couples (two adults) and $10 for each child to participate in the Kids’ Night Experience.

The table sponsor price of $250 includes two tickets, business recognition at a table, promotional opportunities and social media recognition. The $500 royal table sponsor price includes eight tickets at a reserved table, enhanced business recognition, premium table placement, promotional opportunities and a featured social media spotlight.

A dinner consisting of salad, garlic bread, spaghetti, lemonade, water and iced tea is included in the ticket price.

A very limited quantity of tickets will be available at the door of the gala. VFAB encourages those who are interested in attending the event to purchase tickets ahead of time.

For more information about VFAB and purchasing tickets to the upcoming Family Night Gala, visit voicesforallabilities.org/events/family-night-gala.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Voices for All Abilities' Family Night Gala