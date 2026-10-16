Young Eagles program introduces youth to aviation

Adonay Rodriguez, one of the youth attending the Young Eagles Rally held last weekend, prepares to board a plane for his turn for a ride over the valley. (Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Seventeen-year-old Adonay Rodriguez was paired with a pilot and once in the air, learned about the controls and was shown how to turn, stabilize the airplane and go up or descend. (Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

EAA and their team of pilots’ mission is to inspire young adults to explore the possibility of a career in aviation. (Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The world looks much different to an eagle looking down as he soars and 55 of our local youth, ages 8 to 17, got to see this view recently as the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) hosted their annual Young Eagles youth project of free introduction flights at the Pahrump Air Field.

Members of the EAA Chapter 1300 flew in with eight member planes to help the local Chapter 1140 pilots

The youth and their parents gathered in anticipation of a first-time adventure. The event paired the young participants with the experienced pilots, who taught them about the specifications and model of the airplane they were going to fly and about the yearly maintenance and certifications they have to go through to be able to become a licensed pilot.

They also talked about the opportunities that the aviation industry has to offer, encompassing airplane mechanics, air traffic control, airport operations, aviation technologies, pilots, and how EAA helps open doors to the aviation industry in which young adults can find a path to a rewarding career. EAA also has a free membership in which youth have the opportunity to access various courses and much more.

Seventeen-year-old Adonay Rodriguez had the privilege to take one of the flights and was excited from the moment he checked in to try this new experience. He got into a plane with Gregory Willer and once the airplane was in the air and under control, the pilot allowed Adonay to take limited control. He taught him how to turn, stabilize the airplane and go up or descend, explaining the controls, switches and dials. Once they landed, Adonay’s eyes shined with a new spark, full of joy and curiosity, he started talking about the possibilities and opportunities in the aviation industry and found a mentor in EAA member Brian Eldredge.

This is what the EAA and their team of pilots do — inspire young adults to spread their wings and fly into their highest dreams and make them a reality.

If you are interested in this project, EAA is looking for volunteers and expanding their adult flying introductions with hopes of one day offering flight training here in Pahrump.

For more information, call Larry Moody at (702) 499-8229 or Robert Jones at (702) 521-1840. Online, visit eaa.org.

If you have a story or a comment, e-mail dansimmons@sportsmansquest.org or visit sportsmansquest.org.