Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Local pastor thanks community for generosity

The River of Life Christian Fellowship Pahrump would like to thank the Pahrump Valley Times and all the good people who gave so much of their heart to help the people up in the hills that are homeless.

I am reminded of the saying, be careful of what you ask God for, because you might be surprised. And we were!

Our church has received over 30 large bags and boxes of warm clothes, food, and other necessities for the homeless. We have been sorting and putting all these things in sizes and have already given out about 15 boxes full to some of the people.

What all of you have done has given hope to many people who were without hope. God said to take care of my people, and you have done just that. I am sure He will bless every one of you for opening your hearts.

God bless all of you and your families this Christmas season.

Pastor John DeVito,

River of Life Christian Fellowship

775-751-4736

The word ‘iffy’ has taken on a whole new meaning

Many want to believe you get what you pay for. Regrettably, that’s not always the case. The current (not cost-effective) POTUS wants taxpayers to shell out for the construction of a wall along our southern border. The late Senator Everett Dirksen might have put it this way: “We spend a billion here and a billion there, pretty soon you’re talking real money.” At the moment they’re talking FIVE big ones, give or take. Sorry. Mexico doesn’t plan to pony up.

If the wall is actually built, it may or may not prevent unregistered migrants from entering the United States. What it would do for sure, is stand as a monument to the arrogance of our government’s chief executive.

On the other hand, should more reasonable heads prevail, and effective security measures along the border are put in place by other means, the initial cost has already been paid by federal employees who remain on the job without compensation, however briefly, and experience added stress during the holiday season.

The government shutdown might also create (more?) doubt in the minds of those who sought stability by gaining federal employment. Let’s be real. When the secretary of defense decides he’s had enough, that’s serious doubt.

I’ve been around long enough to remember several “iffy” periods in America’s modern history: the so-called “police action” in Korea, the Cold War, service in Vietnam, Richard Nixon, aka “Tricky Dick”, and so on. But since arrival in the oval office of someone more accustomed to getting over on business rivals than making well-considered foreign policy decisions, iffy has taken on a whole new meaning.

Ralph Bazan