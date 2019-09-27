Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Why can’t we give credit where credit is due?

It seems we have someone who actually knows what our Constitution and Bill of Rights is really about. Kudos! Sure beats the rantings of a couple of locals who definitely don’t like our elected president and make like the new Democratic Party is our only savior.

Yet people still listen to these people who spout, “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.” “If you like your present plan you can keep your insurance plan.” “The Affordable Care Plan won’t allow illegals to use it,” etc. Remember?

It’s time to look at the reality of what’s said then is actually correct and accomplished.

New jobs, new manufacturers, lower unemployment, higher wages, etc., so far has not been recognized by those who couldn’t produce when in power themselves, yet people still listen to them. Why?

Henry Hurlbut

Heartbroken pet owners comforted by prayer

About 14 years ago, my wife and I adopted two 8-week-old puppies from the shelter here in Pahrump after she saw the picture in the Pahrump Valley Times. We never had children (by choice), so they were our “kids.”

They brought us much joy over the years, but during the last month or so, I knew that their time on earth was coming to an end.

My wife hoped beyond hope that several visits to the vet and medication would somehow restore their youth, God bless her. I knew better, but I let her decide when it was time to “pull the plug.”

A few weeks ago the first one was put to sleep by the compassionate staff at the vet’s office. Today, she decided that it was time for his brother to join him in “doggie heaven.”

Of course we were heartbroken, but we found some comfort after reading the following by Beth Norman Harris.

It is “A Dog’s Prayer”:

Treat me kindly my beloved master, for no heart in all the world is more grateful for kindness than the loving heart of me.

Do not break my spirit with a stick, though I will lick your hand between the blows. Your patience and understanding will more quickly teach me the things you would have me do.

Speak to me often, for your voice is the world’s sweetest music, as you must know by the fierce wagging of my tail when your footsteps fall upon my waiting ears.

When it is cold and wet, please take me inside, for I am a domesticated animal, no longer used to bitter elements, and I ask no greater glory than the privilege of sitting by your feet.

If you had no home, I would rather follow you through ice and snow than rest upon the softest pillow in the warmest home in all the land, for you are my god and I am your devoted worshipper.

I cannot tell you when I suffer thirst so please keep my pan filled with fresh water, though I would not reproach you if it were dry.

Feed me clean food so that I might stay well to romp and play and do your bidding, to walk by your side and stand ready, willing and able to protect you with my life should your life be in danger.

And, beloved master, should the greatest master see fit to deprive me of my health or sight, do not turn away from me. Rather, hold me gently in your arms as skilled hands grant me a merciful eternal rest.

I will leave you knowing, with my last breath, that my fate was ever safest in your hands. Amen.

Vaya con Dios, Opie and Sammy. May God be with you always.

Mr. and Mrs. Steve Wilson