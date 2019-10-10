Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Resident thanks Times staff for printing his letter

I want to thank the Pahrump Valley Times for printing my ‘letter to the editor.’ I had a lot of fun with it.

First I purchased several papers when I saw you had done so. I cut it out of the paper and went to Walmart to purchase a frame because I knew that my wife would not want to hang it in her office at the hospital.

Then I went to Albertsons, where I bought a delicious cake. A skilled and nice young lady named grace somehow printed “Thinking of You – Opie and Sammy” on it.

Then I went to the hospital and told the lady at the front desk that I was from FedEx and had a special delivery for a Maria Wilson.

She escorted me to the medical records section where my wife was summoned to sign for her “special delivery.” Of course she was very happy with the cake, and as I expected, she hung the framed letter on the wall in her office.

Your staff made my wife happy for a while during a very stressful time and for that I thank you with all my heart.

I talk to Opie and Sammy every day. They’re in doggie heaven now and say they’re happy to be together again. About all they do now is run around and chase each other, just like when they were puppies.

Again, to all the staff – myself, my wife, Opie and Sammy say “Vaya con Dios” – may God be with you always.

Steve Wilson

Altering our Constitution is where the trouble begins

I read with interest the letter by Stewart Epstein about socialism and its definition. I am not doubting his definition but the way it is applied in the news media and others. I am sure he is correct.

However, just being a plain old country boy, I approach it from a little different angle. To me. What the Democrats are portraying is a different side of socialism. The type where they want government involved in every aspect of our lives.

They want to tell us how to live that is in direct conflict with the Constitution that was written by our highly intelligent forefathers who did not have the benefit of illustrious degrees such as that Mr. Epstein is so proud of. I am not trying to smear him in any way, just stating how intelligent our founding forefathers really were to see so far into the future.

Our Constitution has served us well for over 200 years and the only time we get into trouble is when we try to alter the meaning of what they wrote so many years ago. If it isn’t broke don’t fix it. Academia in this country is making every attempt to rewrite history.

In closing, I would like to say that in the last ten years the people did not have any say-so in what was going on until Donald Trump came along, not a politician but a plain ordinary American who no more wants for himself or his lackeys such as our former president did.

My degree came from the University of Hard Knocks, like most Americans.

Stacy L. Riney

Political party loyalty should not override truth

Mr. Culshaw wrote in his column, which appeared on Oct. 2, “President Nixon was impeached for income tax fraud.” According to Google, President Nixon was not impeached.”

I voted for Nixon twice and closely followed the Watergate investigation. The House had prepared impeachment charges against Nixon but said charges were never passed by the House, therefore no impeachment.

Instead, Nixon resigned after Senator Goldwater informed Nixon he had lost his political support from the Republicans in the Senate.

It is sad that some of us resort to demonizing House members like Nancy Pelosi simply because we don’t like the message. Some don’t like the message and attempt to politically kill the messenger. This did not occur in Nixon’s time. We never let party loyalty override the truth.

Trump has actually confessed to trying to get a foreign government to dig up dirt against a potential political opponent, Joe Biden. Our Constitution clearly does not allow this. Trump’s own transcript of the phone call to the Ukraine president reinforces almost verbatim the message from the whistleblower. The other account by Hannity on Fox News has been totally discredited by the Wall Street Journal, a Republican paper, and by Morning Joe, another Republican.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag, and to the republic for which it stands.” How can we do this if we allow party loyalty to override our Constitution?

Jim Ferrell

Fall Festival carnival prices shock grandparents

My husband and I, both retired seniors on a fixed income, took our three granddaughters to the Fall Festival this year.

I was shocked when I heard it would cost us $96 for them to have a day pass for rides! I think it’s disgraceful that it would cost this much for a family activity, in which this country is in need of! It just angers me to no end, at the high and always rising costs of activities for families to enjoy. Because of the long lines, my two older granddaughters were only able to go on three rides. That’s $32 per ride!!

How can families spend time together when this is what they’re faced with?

Sadly, this will be the last time we will take our grandchildren to what most adults of my generation consider a traditional family-fun day. Because of our health issues, we were only able to stay for three hours.

What an over-priced day in trying to provide entertainment for our granddaughters. Just shameful.

Kathi Fraser

Couple moving to Pahrump seek info from locals

We are planning on moving soon to Pahrump and would like to get some feedback from the locals.

I’m a Vietnam veteran (1968 U.S. Air Force) with my better half, Suzy, retired from Honeywell in Phoenix.

My career was as salesmen, General Sales Manager and Director of Sales for Coca Cola-owned radio stations in Honolulu.

Twenty-two years later, I left Hawaii for California jobs and after 14 years, left to come to Idaho for 15 years, where we live now.

Welcome hearing from anyone at my email danogto@live.com

Thanks and God Bless,

Dano and Suzy Savino

The country is in need of ‘party of Lincoln’ again

It is hard to believe that the current Republican politicians belong to the same party as President Abraham Lincoln. The choices and decisions Lincoln made were made to benefit the entire nation, not just the white Republicans.

The same was true of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who empathized with those who were less fortunate and he helped create many of our country’s programs that help the elderly and the poor, whereas Donald Trump and the modern-day Republicans are creating a tribe of ‘Me and Mine’ while no longer even recognizing a democratic society of ‘Us and Ours.’

For a while Republicans were bragging about an agenda of family values. Is stealing elections part of their ‘family values’ agenda? Is zero tolerance for immigrants part of the GOP family values program?

Is Donald Trump’s hateful language and bigotry part of the Republican family values charade? Where is the Party of Lincoln?

Ron Lowe