Opinion

Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

November 21, 2019 - 3:22 pm
 

Comparisons between California and Nevada

I share some of Mr. Jaronik’s beliefs about California and herein will try to respond to his concerns. I am a retired businessman from California. After I retired I became upset overpaying a substantial amount of income tax to California. My wife and I looked at other states to move to and settled on Nevada because this state has no income tax. Mr. Jaronik was not 100% correct about weather comparison between the two states. California has several areas, like the deserts and mountains where the heat and cold are worse than here.

I have stated on several occasions that I was a Republican for most of my life. While I still remain a conservative, I believe the Republican Party has become an oligarch party for the rich and corporations. I believe Trump has moved the party more toward that end. Moreover, the Trump Republican party is not conservative, especially when Trump’s annual red spending is so high that it even makes Obama blush.

Nevada is a heavily taxed state. Most of us don’t realize that because we are not the ones who are paying that tax. Sadly, it’s the gamblers, who collectively lose billions through the casinos they frequent. This state taxes the casinos. Some of my friends lose heavily to the casinos. California allows the Indians to own and operate casinos, but it does not receive revenue from them.

Nevada does not have to become an extreme red or blue state. Neither an oligarch party for the rich and corporations or a welfare state are desirable. History is replete with examples of people supporting reformers who alleged they were supporting the masses, only to see these so-called reformers seize power for themselves and become dictators. I believe Trump, if left unchecked, and supported by Republicans, especially those in the Senate, will become a dictator.

Please don’t say it can’t happen here.

Jim Ferrell

