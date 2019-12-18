Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

RSVP volunteers praised by retiring director

To all the RSVP volunteers who have worked with me for so many years, my sincere thank you for the time you spent with me and with our RSVP clients.

You have made a huge difference in so many lives, just by being YOU, with your empathy, understanding and patience. I wish you all the very best that life has to offer, you are so deserving of the best.

Have a very merry Christmas and a wonderful, happy New Year. Love to all,

Jan Lindsay

Passing new energy bill great gift to ourselves

It’s the holidays and people in communities around the world are gathering to share precious time together. It is usually a time of hope and joy but for many it is not. There is a shadow of concern and doubt now about whether there will be a stable and healthy world in the years to come due to the unraveling of our climate. Will there be a safe and habitable planet for our children and grandchildren to grow up in and someday have families of their own to gather for the holidays?

Growing numbers of people agree that climate action is needed. Our elected leaders could help the United States lead the world by supporting strong legislation to solve the climate crisis. One such bill is in the House of Representatives now. It is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act – H.R. 763.

H.R. 763 is good for people, the economy, the planet and has bi-partisan support. In fact, a recent independent report done by Columbia University concludes that this bill would cut net greenhouse gas emissions 36 to 38 percent by 2030, exceeding U.S. commitments under the Paris Agreement. It would also improve Americans’ health by reducing sulfur and mercury emissions by a whopping 95%!

Under this bill, Columbia University says, electric power generation would rapidly shift to low – and zero-carbon sources including solar, wind, nuclear, and natural gas with carbon capture and storage.

They also confirmed that the carbon dividend would cushion energy price impacts for consumers. Overall, the dividends paid would be comparable to the increased energy costs, but low and middle-income households would receive more in dividends than they pay in higher prices. What’s not to love about that?

The best gift we could give to ourselves and future generations is to stop using fossil fuels as an energy source as quickly as possible. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act – H.R. 763 would be a fantastic first step.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Montana Black

Warning: Strong political content is ahead!

Consuming political content can be hazardous to your well-being.

Opening statement: If you consume political media (of any form) and you accept the news piece without checking the source and the facts, you will be misled and therefore a controlled citizen by that media source. Or in other words, just another lemming running in the herd, haphazardly towards the cliff.

Why is it that Mainstream Media (Google, Facebook, CNN, CBS, CNBC, New York Times, Washington Post, etc.) spin everything is one direction, and (FOX, OAN, Rush Limbaugh, etc.), spin in the opposite direction?

Could it be bias? Which one is right? Maybe both are wrong? Maybe both are right? How do you know?

Everyone relies on media in all of its forms – mainstream media, alternative media, etc. We like to know weather information, sports scores, disasters, etc.

For the most part, media doesn’t normally put any spin on these events. This is good, we’re informed.

However, consuming political media is an entirely different matter. You have to think for yourself and not believe the news piece without considering the source and the facts.

Is mass media doing your thinking for you and forming your opinion?

Since I have a time machine, I know the names of the two people running for presidential election in the year 5188. Adam is running against the incumbent Eve.

Gender: In the year 5188, California has had to modify the size of drivers licenses to accommodate the 6,564,321 different genders. Adam identifies as an Insect (I), and Eve identifies as (PSC) Pond Scum, specifically Cyanobacteria, not Spirogyra as it has three genders in one.

If you consume mass media from (CNN, CBS, CNBC, New York Times, Washington Post, etc.) They say Insects (Adam) are bad, Pond Scum (Eve) is good. If you consume media from (FOX, OAN, Rush Limbaugh, etc.) They say Insects (Adam) are good, Pond Scum (Eve) is bad.

In my humble opinion: I think far too many people form their opinions based on what they hear or read, which means they simply choose to believe the issue based on their favorite media outlet that they read or listen to. And they do this without checking the source, without considering the bias or checking anything remotely related to the actual facts of the matter.

If you are one of these people, you are being controlled by that media, and you know what that means.

In closing: So if you consume a news piece that informs you that the planet earth is a huge perfectly square dirt-covered sugar-cube, you probably need to do some fact-checking.

Russell Mangel

The greatest generation – can there ever be another?

About 20 years ago a famous man named Tom Brokaw wrote a book titled the “Greatest Generation”. Essentially, the book depicted events and actions performed by the generation who experienced the events that took place during World War II. The book talked about how a young generation of Americans came together to support the country, the president and the rest of the world for that matter – in responding to the tyranny, punishment and killing of innocent people worldwide as a result of Adolph Hitler’s movement in Europe, and Japan’s movement in the Pacific.

Our country attempted to remain neutral for the most part, but with the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, a vivid memory of this sneak attack on both military and civilians, where casualties exceeded more than 3,000 people was etched in all Americans throughout the country.

A unified sense of wanting justice and restitution for this unprecedented attack on our Navy, was not only wanted but demanded by the American people. What was the catalyst for this generation of young Americans to do whatever was necessary in defeating Japan at this point, was unconditional in everyone’s heart.

This generation looked outward and felt the pain of love ones lost during this attack and responded with joining the military and also working in the factories to ensure equipment and materials necessary to defeat the Japanese was ensured. Complete and total focus was clearly evident during a time when the world was reeling from tyranny and oppression.

This generation responded in its entirety. Sacrifice, loss of family members, leaving jobs, families and loved ones was clearly exemplified in these brave men and women of this era. The loyalty, selflessness, commitment and focus were incredible accolades displayed by this whole generation.

Should there be any reason why this generation to date, is still the greatest American generation?? Absolutely not.

Since the end of World War II, this country has unfortunately experienced more wars in Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan. However, has, or was the country unified during these wartime efforts in support of the people who sacrificed as much as the generation during World War II? Not in even close.

This country’s values in terms of loyalty to the flag, the military, the leaders of our government have slowly deteriorated over the past 70 years.

Are values like honesty, integrity and loyalty even displayed anymore? Are people held accountable for their actions and responsible for the oath of office taken so casually these days? Is “making America great” again, a slogan to energize Americans appear to be an exercise in futility, where the majority of people only care about themselves?

How many generations since World War II (baby boomers – generation X – generation Y – me generation, etc.) Even know, or are aware of the over 50,000 casualties suffered during Korea – during the Vietnam War – and over 5,000 casualties suffered during the War in Afghanistan.

I experienced the pain and suffering of family members going off to war, and also the loss of close friends during the conflicts that transpired in Vietnam and Afghanistan as well. The list here is not all-inclusive, as there was the Grenada conflict and Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Do the American people remember with prayers and respect for all the families who lost loved ones during these challenging times – and especially with the attacks of 9/11 on American soil.

The fragmentation of American values like these are slowly fading away. And probably a key driver in this new generation is technology and the internet. With new technology comes a learning curve for all Americans. However, this new way of doing business does not perpetuate social graces, does not initiate person-to-person intimacy, and especially does not move in the direction of having a common goal.

Do people even shake hands anymore when they meet someone for the first time, in order to show respect or courtesy? Something that is hard to do via a phone text.

Has new technology also precipitated a new wave of terror throughout our country, where Americans are now shooting other Americans, and then shooting themselves because life was too hard. Incredible times we face today. Are senior government officials, who seem to have drifted away from the values noted in our Constitution, our legal system and even our family values held accountable as well.

This country is headed for a train wreck if people do not come together and the current leaders of this country do not do what they were elected to do, where a collaborative effort and synergy in Congress is once again displayed, and government budgets are passed by Oct. 1 of each year as they are fiscally responsible to meet.

These are observations – not judgments, and with that said, I present the following question to every American.

We are responsible to place the right leaders in office, who will carry out the very objectives depicted in our Constitution – and can Americans unify under one common goal where we, as Americans, can work toward making this country great again – recognizing its leaders with unconditional support as evidenced during World War II?

I would like to think there is hope, and once again, America can boast about another “Greatest Generation.” Certainly points to ponder by all.

James G. Herzog