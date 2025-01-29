Letters to the Editor

President Johnson previously held the record for pardons, with about 7,000. Joe Biden broke that record with over 8,000 pardons.

Could pardons help restore trust in our government?

For Biden’s final departure of the presidency, the U.S. Marine Band shouldn’t have played “Hail To The Chief” but instead play something much more appropriate, like “Pop Goes The Weasel.”

In U.S. history, the 17th president, Andrew Johnson, who acquired the position after Lincoln was assassinated, is widely considered the second worst president after James Buchanan.

President Johnson previously held the record for pardons, with about 7,000. Most were former Confederate soldiers and leaders. You can argue whether good or bad but you’d have think it was a way to heal the country after the Civil War.

Well, Joe Biden broke that record with over 8,000 pardons. Most are “blanket” to family, supporters or those perceived to have cover or help. Some have said they don’t need a pardon. (News flash - you can refuse it.).

I’m not necessarily in favor of “digging up old bodies” with the exception that it makes things that were done nefariously or even mistakenly that have had some negative effects on the country.

These pardons could create an opportunity to make corrections, if done right. These pardons (if legal) give immunity for any crimes, but so many of these people can be questioned by proper authorities relating to so many areas in question. If any of these people lie in the questioning and it can be proven it was a lie, they could be prosecuted, so it would be very foolish to lie. All this could lead to restoring some trust in our government.

David Jaronik