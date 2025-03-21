Letters to the Editor

Just as my faith in humanity is being restored, another incident at our store reminds me to think twice.

Customers not always right; some are just jerks

Just as my faith in humanity is being restored, another incident at our store reminds me to think twice. This week a former consignor (name withheld) came into the store looking for his two items, which contractually should have been picked up four months ago. He claimed he couldn’t find them, screamed and raged about how we stole them, that he was being cheated and he was going to report us to the police, BBB, et cetera.

When our sales person tried to point out to him that he was four months late picking up his items, he ripped the contract out of her hand and continued his loud and verbally abusive tirade both in the store and out in the parking lot. He was so loud and disruptive that our other customers were getting upset and people came over from neighboring offices to make sure that no one was physically harmed.

After this gentleman (?) left, our sales person easily located the two items he claimed he searched the entire store for and contacted him to pick them up. He had apparently calmed himself down but made no attempt to apologize for his behavior, just stalked out of the store as if he was the injured participant of this debacle.

The same week, another visitor to our store managed to rip off two high-end items by altering the tags. Her picture will be circulating to other businesses in the area so hopefully put a stop to her dishonest activities. I’m sure she doesn’t care, but she is not robbing us, she is stealing from our consignors.

Thank you to all the honest and caring individuals who keep our small businesses up and running. Sure wish everyone was so inclined.

Sharon Tate

Secret Sisters

Palestinian student ICE arrest could be a win-win

Numerous news sources, including the RJ, report that ICE has arrested a leader of the Pro-Palestinian Anti-Israel protest/riot student group at Columbia University.

The Columbia graduate student is a Palestinian in the U.S. on a Green Card. The student, Mahmoud Kahlil, is visibly involved in the Antisemitism that has infested Ivy League—and other— campuses since the deadly Hamas attack on Israel October 7, 2024. In fact, he was the protester/rioter spokesman in negotiation of student demands.

It appears that Kahlil is a true believer, a committed enemy of Israel, Jews, and America - a Palestinian patriotic proponent of “from the river to the sea,” intifada, and the righteousness of the Hamas cause. A believer that the USA is “Big Satan” and Israel “Little Satan.”

The arrest could very well result in the graduate student receiving an all-expenses-paid trip to the land he loves where he can be surrounded by like-minded devotees.

One might assume that he would be jumping for joy at the opportunity to escape the land of “Big Satan” especially since “Big Satan” will pay for his departure from the Zionist-infested state of New York.

A win/win - the grad student gets out of the hated “Big Satan” and American Jewish students get to go to school unfettered by Antisemitic threat.

But surprisingly, the grad student seems less than thrilled with his impending departure, reportedly, he has lawyered up to fight for his right to remain in America.

Why, and how, would someone with the limited funds typical of graduate students at expensive universities pay the hourly rate of a NY lawyer to stay somewhere he despises?

It doesn’t make sense.

True, Kahlil, reportedly, is married to a pregnant American citizen. Maybe he is fighting to stay in America for her?

But what kind of Radical Islamic man would succumb to the demands of a women - especially a wife?

Besides, would a committed Intifada instigator marry a woman not sympathetic to the cause, or raise a child in a land that has historically welcomed Jews and is founded on a Judeo-Christian ethic?

It seems far more likely that someone else is paying the lawyer to fight this fight. Maybe the student is a pawn of larger Antisemitic forces and powers?

Could it be that Kahlil is just a typical Ivy League grad student brainwashed and deprived of the capacity to think critically with moral clarity and basic common sense as the result of years of exposure to the teaching and culture of Elite American academics?

Perhaps we could divert some of the millions of dollars U.S. taxpayers give these universities and use the money to provide relocation assistance to overseas regimes praised and popular in academia to not just foreign grad students, but to elite university faculty and administration as well.

That would be a real…win/win.

P. S. Bovee