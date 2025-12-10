Letters to the Editor

Today we see the legal and moral resistance against deporting illegal aliens, and it has become a real problem for the United States.

Amendments to constitution called into question

There are an untold number of illegal aliens with the count upward of 25 million, and we don’t know who has crossed our borders. Millions were welcomed by the Biden administration, and nearly all were given food, clothing, cell phones and transportation all over the country. Many now have their own communities, elected officials and in some cases a no-enter zone. They are actually changing the demographics for voting and nearly 99% vote for the Democrat Socialist Party. Illinois Governor Pritzker just signed a bill to allow illegals to get taxpayer money for higher education.

The current administration has vowed to deport all illegal immigrants and now has the funding to do so and we see our federal government arresting and deporting illegal immigrants. With this there is a huge objection from the immigration assistance agencies, ACLU, along with many Democrat officials from sanctuary towns, cities and states being bolstered by liberal courts and judges. A Wisconsin judge hid an illegal immigrant from ICE officers who were trying to arrest and deport him. The judge herself has been arrested.

Democrat Socialists claim they all are entitled the same rights as American citizens, who are protected by the Fourth and 14th amendments of the constitution and have due process, which is a full court hearing. The Fourth amendment was originally written as such: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

The original framers of our constitution wrote the word PEOPLE. Their meaning was citizens of the United States and not anyone who was not an American citizen. This amendment was written when slavery was still in existence.

In 1865 the 13th Amendment abolished slavery.

In 1868 Congress passed the 14th Amendment which partially reads;

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

Note the 14th Amendment states, All Persons subject to the jurisdiction, of the United States. Illegal aliens are not U.S. citizens, and their authority is where they came from. This does not mean that anyone who sets foot upon the soil of the United States has the same rights as an American citizen. The authors of both the original Fourth Amendment and years later the 14th Amendment did not include people who came across our borders without authorization from our government and would be subject to our Constitution and Bill of Rights as United States citizens. They did not ever dream that 150 years later we would be overrun will illegal immigrants and in no way did they mean every person in the world who would come here illegally.

With this in mind and the struggle we are seeing to keep illegal aliens here in the U.S., by so many, ask yourself this questions;

How do we know who exactly is in our country?

How many illegals are actually there?

What are their intentions here?

Do they take an oath to abide by our laws and constitution?

Under the argument that the Democrat Socialists have, each of these illegals have a constitutional right to due process, which is for American citizens only. A lot of these illegals are either forming their own gangs or joining existing gangs. We know that they smuggle weapons into Mexico and where do they get them. These weapons, theoretically, could be used to form stronger gangs, militias or even a secret army to be used against the United States. This we saw during the Vietnam war, when Ho Chi Min used this type of warfare against the South Vietnam government with the Viet Cong. This type of warfare is very common during civil wars.

You have to wonder about the thinking of our citizens in these towns, cities and states, if they have thought this could happen here and would they use our own courts, judges and elected officials in sanctuary places to allow this to happen. Would they protect an army formed here in the U.S. saying they have due process?

Arnold Breitenbach