Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Your last chance to see Pahrump Theatre Company’s performances of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” will be Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday, at 4 p.m., at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. (Oliver Jones/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Author and journalist Robin Flinchum discusses her newly released book, “Julia Bulette: Murder, Myth and the Hunt for a Serial Killer in Early Virginia City” at the Pahrump Valley Museum at 1 p.m. 401 E. Basin. (Mark Sedenquist/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Hats off to all of Pahrump’s graduates! The mortar boards will be flying at the conclusion of the Pahrump Valley High School commencement Friday. Prepare to see a town full of 275 high school graduates celebrating their achievement with their families and friends.

In place of the annual Sock Hop, our VFW Post #10054 is hosting “Disco Inferno” this Saturday. Stayin’ Alive under the mirror ball never felt so right. Fuel up to bust some moves with a beef stroganoff dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. beforehand, with proceeds benefiting the Nevada Outreach “No To Abuse” program. Intelligent Sound will infuse your soul with the irresistible rhythm of disco from 7 to 10 p.m.; you, in turn, will be losing yourself in the glitter and the groove. Bring along one package of diapers, sized 3-7 to be entered into a raffle. Open to the public – all are welcome. Get down tonight.

Here’s your chance to search and rescue some incredible finds and support Southern Nye County Search & Rescue. Their garage sale, running all next weekend, begins this Thursday at 8 a.m. Discerning garage salers know that Thursdays have the best treasures. Great finds for a great cause will be located at 2401 Yakima Ave. 775-727-5071.

The premier Summer 2026 movie for the town of Pahrump, “Smurfs” will be projected outdoors Saturday at dusk. Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks. Admission is free. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. Movies in the Park will be conducted at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field #4 every Saturday of summer through August 8. Thank you, town of Pahrump! The park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle St.

Pahrump Theatre Company continues their creative twist on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

FRIDAY, MAY 29

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of The Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from country, classic rock, and more. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org

SATURDAY, MAY 30

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ The National Horseshoe Pitching Association (NSHPA) will be conducting the “Mike Norton Memorial” tournament at Petrack Park in the sand courts. Sign in by 9 a.m. Call Don Brown with any questions: 702-596-3512. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Pig Roast at Mountain Spring Saloon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. Jeffrey Michaels Band performs pop, country, and rock from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

■ Author and journalist Robin Flinchum discusses her newly released book, “Julia Bulette: Murder, Myth and the Hunt for a Serial Killer in Early Virginia City” at the Pahrump Valley Museum at 1 p.m. 401 E. Basin. 775-751-1970.

■ “Disco Inferno” at VFW Post #10054 begins at 5 p.m., with music from 7 to 10 p.m. Beef stroganoff dinner is $13, and will be served until 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of southern and classic rock. Listen to her perform at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo blends pop energy with guitar and vocals to perform a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump. This Saturday’s film is “Smurfs.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ BiPolar Xpress performs rock from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s at The Hubb Bar & Grill from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s closing night performance of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org

■ Lonesome Highway Duo performs country and classic southern rock at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 4 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Stephanie & Keith bring their “Broadway Uncorked” show to The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

MONDAY, JUNE 1

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Support Southern Nye County Search & Rescue garage sale beginning at 8 a.m. Great finds for a great cause will be found at 2401 Yakima Ave. 775-727-5071.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

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KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “I like the Rolling Stones for karaoke. ‘Sympathy For the Devil’ is a great one.” — Hugh Jackman

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Support Southern Nye County Search & Rescue by shopping at their garage sale June 5 and 6 beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Great finds for a great cause will be found at 2401 Yakima Ave. 775-727-5071.

Donna’s Studio of Dance & Theatre is proud to present “Frozen, Jr.” Friday through Sunday, June 5 – 7, at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The WayFinders on-stage cast includes 20 students led by Director Kittra Warren and Choreographer Lisa Paulson. For tickets and information, visit donnasstudioofdance.com. Don’t let it go!

A free Kids Workshop is scheduled June 6 at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a soccer goalie game. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

The Pahrump Community Business Fair at the NyE Communities Coalition is scheduled for Saturday, June 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and discover local businesses, and hear Pahrump’s newest local band “City Catz” perform live popular rock. 1020 Wilson Rd. The City Catz band has also been booked as our live entertainment after the Fourth of July parade at the Calvada Eye this year.

The 3rd Annual Tonopah OHV Speedway Poker Run is scheduled for June 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is an 80-mile loop from Tonopah to Goldfield. Buy-in is $40. Consult tonopahspeedway.net/poker-run for more information.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com