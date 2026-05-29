Nye County slashes budget

Nye County has managed to bring its general fund for fiscal year 2026-2027 into the green but it took major cuts for the county to get there. (Nye County)

It was coming down to the wire as the Nye County Commission worked to balance its fiscal year (FY) 2026-2027 general fund budget in time for the May 29 Nevada Dept. of Taxation deadline. It took major cuts to services and supplies as well as salaries and wages, along with a reduction in risk management funding and a reduction to the jail fund, but after some intense financial finagling, the county managed to eliminate its multi-million-dollar shortfall.

As the final budget hearing opened on Wednesday, May 27, Nye County Comptroller Zena Teich said the county was projecting $57.7 million in revenues to make their way into the general fund, with $54.4 million in expenditures. Adding in a contingency amount and operating transfers, however, expenses shot up to over $64 million, leaving the county upside-down by approximately $7 million.

“We did a 32% reduction across the board for services and supplies. Each of the departments will see, not exactly 32%, but they will see a reduction from the prior [FY budget] to this one,” Teich explained of the adjustments made to balance the general fund. “We also reduced the risk management funding, which went from 3.25% to 3%.”

A $1.2 million decrease in salaries and wages was also incorporated into the budget. Teich noted that this reduction includes pending retirements from Nye County Buildings and Grounds, the recorder’s office and Tonopah Justice Court and two Nye County Sheriff’s Office staff who have approached the county about an employment buyout.

On the operating transfer out of the general fund and into the Nye County Jail Fund, Teich said this was reduced by $1.5 million, with an additional reduction of $250,000 that will now be funded by the indigent medical fund. The $1.5 million reduction came at the suggestion of Commissioner Ian Bayne and, if it proves problematic, could be bolstered by Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency grant funding in the future.

With each of these changes, the county’s general fund would then have an End Fund Balance (EFB) of $170,702.

“Excellent,” commissioner Debra Strickland stated.

Commissioner Bruce Jabbour said he was also pleased with the work that had been done to get the budget into the green but he was still concerned about the small EFB. “$170,000 doesn’t really give us flexibility, in case of an emergency. Are you going to continue to work on this?” Jabbour asked.

“Absolutely… We are not done,” Teich said, noting that the county’s budget also includes $988,000 in contingency funding, so there is additional cushion. Her department will also be working to identify savings through reviews and audits of other county departments in the coming months.

Exactly what each county department will do in order to adjust operations to match the greatly reduced FY 2026-2027 budget, however, remains to be seen, with Waggoner stating, “You give the number and let us figure out how we’re going to get there.”

Strickland made the motion to approve the final budget for the coming fiscal year, with all recommended reductions included, with a second from Commissioner John Koenig. The motion passed 5-0.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com