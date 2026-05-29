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Nye County Senior Menus

May 29, 2026 - 4:10 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 1 – June 5.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, colorful salad w/creamy Italian dressing, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Turkey/bacon/mashed potato wraps, green beans, fruit cup, beef barley soup;

Wednesday – Shepherd’s pie, spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot-bran muffin, banana, chicken and rice soup;

Thursday – Chicken ‘n’ waffles, 4-way veggies, chocolate cake, pinto bean and bacon soup;

Friday – Salmon, rice, Manhattan veggies, lemon bars, carrot/ginger soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.-noon; George Wehrly, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Early voting – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Craft Class, 10 a.m.-noon;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – Michele Fiore, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of June 1 – June 5.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch style beans, layered salad, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – BBQ beef sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 1 – June 5.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Roast Beef – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Scalloped Potatoes with Ham (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Beef and Cheese Quesadilla - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken Salad Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

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