Pahrump man dies from injuries in Highway 160 crash

Marcelo Guevara-Tlatelpa succumbed to his injuries nine days after the crash.

Marcelo Guevara-Tlatelpa, 58, of Pahrump, died on Friday, May 22, from injuries sustained in a Wednesday, May 13, Highway 160 crash. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A Pahrump man has died from injuries sustained during a Highway 160 car crash that occurred earlier this month.

According to state police, the crash took place on Wednesday, May 13, approaching mile marker 25 of Highway 160 in Clark County, with the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) responding to the scene at approximately 11:10 p.m.

State police’s preliminary investigation indicates that a Nissan driver was traveling in the number one travel lane, northbound on the highway. The investigation states that the Nissan did not stay within the marked lane, drove onto the left side of the highway, and entered the middle dirt median.

The driver then steered right into the northbound lanes, lost control of the vehicle, reentered the northbound center median, where the car plowed into the dirt, overturned and struck the middle median cable barrier, according to state police. The investigation states the driver was ejected from the vehicle due to being unrestrained.

Mercy Air then transported the driver to a nearby hospital for his injuries. The driver, Marcelo Guevara-Tlatelpa, 58, of Pahrump, succumbed to his crash injuries on Friday, May 22, and was declared dead at a local hospital.

The investigation is being conducted by the NHP’s Major Incident Reconstruction Team. The NHP Southern Command has investigated 29 fatal crashes that resulted in 32 fatalities so far in 2026.

For more information about safe driving in Nevada, visit zerofatalitiesnv.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com