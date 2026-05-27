Trojans ready to turn their tassels

The night of May 29 will be an especially exciting one for hundreds of local students as they commemorate the culmination of their high school years during the Pahrump Valley High School Graduation. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Valley High School Graduation will take place this Friday, May 29 on the football field, where approximately 267 students will toss their caps in celebration of the end of their secondary education. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

This Friday will mark the end of an era for local students, with the Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2026 ready to take their final steps as high schoolers during a graduation ceremony that is expected to be attended by hundreds.

Under the glowing lights of the football field, a sea of maroon and gold will turn their tassels in celebration of their academic achievement. It will be a night filled with cheers and tears, excitement and inspirational messages from speakers, all culminating in a fireworks display and the official entrance of these young adults into the next chapter of their lives.

This year’s graduating class includes approximately 267 students and with local graduation ceremonies regularly seeing a large turnout, attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

“Each graduate will receive their reserved amount of tickets. If you are not going to use all of your tickets, please share with others. Please remember that there will be no general admission seating in the bleachers. You must have a ticket to attend,” information on the 2026 ceremony states. “The gates will open at 6 p.m. We ask that everyone is seated by 7:45 p.m. Field seating gates will close at 7:45 p.m. and not reopen until the ceremony has concluded.”

Parking will be packed, as well, so graduation attendees may want to carpool, if possible.

It’s also important to note that there are restrictions on what can be taken to the graduation ceremony.

Attendees are not allowed to bring any outside food or drinks, with the exception of one bottle of water up to 32 ounces. Water will also be sold on-site for $1 per bottle as a school fundraiser. There’s also no smoking allowed on school property, including electronic cigarettes and vapes.

Bags are limited in size to 5 inches by 7 inches, or the size of an index card, and must meet the school’s clear bag policy. Balloons, signs, flowers and other similar items are not permitted and must be left in vehicles until after the ceremony.

Attendees are also asked to remain seated at all times during the ceremony. “This includes young children,” the school district noted. “They are not allowed to run around on the field. If you bring small children, please be sure they can sit for the entire ceremony.”

The Pahrump Valley High School Graduation is set for Friday, May 29 at the school football field, 501 E. Calvada Blvd., with the ceremony slated to start promptly at 8 p.m.

Those planning to bring a service animal should call Mrs. McCauley at 775-727-7737, extension 3227 to make seating arrangements beforehand.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com