Letters to the Editor

I will make my [voting] choices based on qualifications, integrity, and compassion for others, and definitely not on the amount of money spent on marketing.

Reader urges all to vote and make careful choices

The purpose of this letter is to appeal to all Nye County nonpartisan voters to remember to vote in our upcoming election. I am one of you.

When I got my ballot this week, I saw that I am responsible for only three votes. I am not Democrat or Republican, so I will not be choosing candidates for the November election. I will vote for three candidates who will be starting their new jobs soon.

I take pride in my right to vote and know that these choices are just as important as choosing who will run later this year. Therefore, please make informed choices.

Many of the candidates are willing to answer your questions on the phone and the internet has a wealth of information that will help you to get to know them.

Falling for extensive candidate marketing such as signs, billboards, full-page newspaper ads, meet-and-greet events with a paid-for lunch, and other gimmicks is not a good decision-making strategy.

I will make my choices based on qualifications, integrity, and compassion for others, and definitely not on the amount of money spent on marketing.

Elaine Boyer