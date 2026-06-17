Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Youth Division Chess Club meets at the Pahrump Community Library on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play; all skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 3:30 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ “3 Man Acoustical Jam” promises 3 guitars and 3 voices for 3 hours of rock music at Dry Creek Saloon from 6 to 9 p.m. This is an all-ages show with no cover charge. 1330 5th Street. 775-505-5161.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

^

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “A karaoke session is as effective as therapy, but much cheaper.” — Cathy Newman

^

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

^

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Attention all Pahrump Valley High School alumni: The All Classes Mixer in Pahrump at Nevada Treasure RV Resort happens Friday, June 19, from 6 p.m. to midnight. This free event precedes the PVHS All Classes Reunion the following Saturday evening in Las Vegas at Tuscany Suites and Casino. For more information about both events, visit the “Pahrump Valley High School ALL CLASS Reunion” group on Facebook, request to join, and the moderator will quickly let you into the fascinating social media connections brewing. Don’t miss this! Mixer event and Facebook group membership are free of charge, the Saturday reunion tickets are only $110 each, and the networking could be priceless. Find out who’s been asking about you.

The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House on June 24 at 1 p.m. This month they’re finishing up “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, and on July 30, discussion will be centered around “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.