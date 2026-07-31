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VA Southern Nevada announces infrastructure funding

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced that it received funding for infrastructure impr ...
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced that it received funding for infrastructure improvements. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
July 31, 2026 - 4:56 am
 

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced earlier this month that it received funding for nonrecurring maintenance projects in this fiscal year’s third quarter. This comes after it also received health care infrastructure funds earlier in the year.

“The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program,” reads a July 20 press release.

According to the release, third quarter FY2026 funding projects for the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center include installing outpatient surgery sinks, repairing road cracks and slurry seal, replacing equipment in rooms BD423 and BE101, replacing hybrid OR equipment, replacing PET/CT equipment and improving the central utility plant.

“This funding allows us to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our veterans in Southern Nevada,” VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Executive Director Michael Kiefer said in a statement.

VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion of fiscal year 2026’s committed total of $4.8 billion, the release explains.

According to the press release, that obligated amount of funds in the third quarter is broken into $915 million for repairs and upgrades of medical facilities’ outdated infrastructure systems, $229 million for facility infrastructure maintenance and modernization to support electronic health record system updates in the future and $11 million for significant building upgrades such as electrical systems, elevators and boiler plants.

For more information about VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, visit va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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