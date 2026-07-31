Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Vocalist Lynn Peterson said, “My favorite thing about Pahrump audiences is when they get up and dance or sing along to a favorite song. It's the participation and camaraderie they share with me.” This passionate musician sings jazz, swing and blues at The Wine Down Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. (Photo permission: Lynn Peterson)

This weekend is the last before the kiddos go back to school. Check the listings below for details on some family-friendly activities to create lasting memories (and great photo ops). Some ideas include the free Kids Workshop at the Home Depot Saturday at 9 a.m., possibly the dart tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course Saturday at noon, the Pahrump Valley Trojans Football pasta dinner and dessert auction on Saturday at 6 p.m. (leave dinner to them!), then Saturday Night Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park beginning around 8:15 p.m. for the Disney 2025 live action film “Lilo & Stitch.” There is an all-ages “Open Mic Fun” session at the Elks Lodge #2796 on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Setting and striving for academic performance goals (perhaps with the promise of extremely fun subsequent rewards) can motivate the students in your family to stay on track. Pahrump’s annual Fall Festival is promising four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun six weeks from now on Thursday, September 24th through Sunday the 27th. Wouldn’t Fall Festival plans and tickets make excellent motivators? Not just for the kids, but perhaps for you and your own personal goals. Tickets for carnival and rodeo are available right now at Shadow Mountain Feed, Valley Electric, and the Pahrump Tourism Office. Pre-sale carnival ticket prices are $35. While there are no pre-sale prices on rodeo, these tickets do sell out. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20. This might be your solid investment in motivation to achieve excellence!

FRIDAY, JULY 31

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Jonny Bird performs his all-request show at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. From classic rock and country to Motown, disco, and crooner classics, he’s got something for everyone.1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Legends of Lost Creek Trio features Mary McRory with vocals, and Dennis Beemon on keyboard. They bring their Motown, R&B, blues, and jazz sounds to Dry Creek Saloon from 6 to 9 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-751-6773

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Shenanigans 90s Block Party begins at 9 p.m. Music with DJSoundz. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6367.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

■ A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a tabletop rocket game. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Dart Tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course for friendly competition at noon. All skill levels welcome. $5 entry fee. 301 scoring; cash prize to the winner. 1471 Mt. Charleston. 775-209-5818 or 775-727-4040.

■ Pahrump Valley Trojans Football pasta dinner and dessert auction. $10 tickets for dinner. Support the Trojans football program at 6 p.m. in the Pahrump Valley High School cafeteria. 501 E. Calvada Blvd. Enter from the back of the home bleachers.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ “Hot August Nights” with the Desert Squares of Pahrump at the Bob Ruud Community Center from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. $10 for square dancing; $5 for line dancing only. Contact Jerald at 559-776-9061, or Pat at 305-849-4293 for more details. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Lynn Peterson sings an eclectic mix of bluesy jazz, classic rock, and more at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ The Nifty Nickels perform high energy oldies at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump. This Saturday’s film is “Lilo & Stitch.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Friday with time slots as early as 1:15 p.m. or as late at 5:45 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P. Consult the calendar at https://springmountainkarting.com/booking/ for more clinics and open kart track days.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30, a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “A karaoke session is as effective as therapy, but much cheaper.” — Cathy Newman

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Get into the swing of fall. Paint a “Happy Harvest” whimsical scarecrow and bashful crow Saturday, August 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25, cash or check. Bring your favorite beverage. Includes all supplies and instruction. MUST SIGN UP. Call, or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to sign up and reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

Labor Day 2026 falls on Monday, September 7. This federal holiday brings a long three-day weekend for many workers which runs from Saturday, September 5, through Monday, September 7. As the unofficial end of summer, it is often celebrated with barbecues, parades, and end-of-season retail sales across the country. Here in Pahrump, we celebrate with fireworks, of course!

Pahrump’s annual Fall Festival promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, September 24th through Sunday the 27th. The carnival will be whirling Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo will be explosive on Friday and Saturday, and don’t forget the car show Saturday after the signature Pahrump Fall Festival parade. Tickets for carnival and rodeo are available at three convenient locations. Pre-sale carnival tickets are $35. While there are no pre-sale prices on rodeo, these tickets do sell out. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20. Stop by Shadow Mountain Feed & Tack at 2031 W. Bell Vista, or Valley Electric at 800 E. Hwy. 372, or the Pahrump Tourism Center at 400 Hwy. 160.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.