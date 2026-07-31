Letters to the Editor

Most of the problem may come from lack of communication. (In today’s terms that may be called transparency).

Delayed splash pad opening a disappointment to all parties

I read in last week’s paper about a Splash Pad grand opening at Simkins Park for Friday, July 24 at 9 a.m.

I did not know anything about this “Splash Pad” until I read the article and noted how upset many were.

I knew nothing about this until I read the article in the paper and asked myself why were so many upset about something new and fun for the kids.

Here is what I found missing that may have caused the problems and what I discovered, which shows those in charge may be asking for more disgruntlement.

I noted that a ladies’ group had donated $5,000 for a shade barrier. This was not done and worse, it apparently was not discussed with those that donated the money! I read that the cost for the shade was more than the $5,000 and thus was not done and apparently will be done later with funds (it appeared begrudgingly) from the Parks and Recreation budget. Well, if this item had been discussed along the way, it may be that people like me (or the ladies’ group) might have donated the additional funds to have the shade done along with the project.

Secondly, it appears the project was originally presented as a 9 or 10. However, the budget was not large enough so it went out for bid as maybe a 7 or 8. Then these bids were over budget so it was rebid at maybe a 5. Here in is what appears to be one of the major problems! Were all the people (taxpayers and interested parents) advised along the way of the downsizing?

I am guessing NOT. Just like the cancellation of the grand opening on the day before!

You see, I went to the park at about 6 p.m. on Thursday to take a look, what I saw was basic, but what many children might enjoy.

What I did not see, were any signs indicating this Splash Pad was not going to be open in the morning. Not advising (neither the taxpayers nor the interested parents) again that something had changed!

So, as someone not knowing of this project until the other day, reading the article in the paper where many were unhappy, and going to the park myself to see the Splash Pad with no signs saying it will not open in the morning, leads me to believe that most of the problem may come from lack of communication. (In today’s terms that may be called transparency).

Just one resident’s opinion.

Jon Mortenson

We don’t need the government for everything says reader

To the good citizens of Pahrump and Nye County, especially those who have a government and military background, was it just a job working for the government or did you learn anything more than just a job? Those who were in the military, were you a lifer or a soldier?

For these two groups, you should have learned teamwork and being self-sufficient. So apply these two traits in the subdivision or the community in which you live. Get up and use some of those 14 traits in your community.

Nye County and Pahrump have many roads and streets to maintain and it costs money. Since Nye is the poorest county in the state, help lessen the burden by doing your part. While you are complaining, you could have resolved the problem by organizing the citizens in your community to have a painting party. Work to help out the town of Pahrump and Nye County by doing your part. I am sure it would cost less than it would for the county to do it. There is a need for more good citizens to step up to the plate. The local and state government cannot do everything.

For a better Pahrump and Nye County, let us, as good citizens be willing to help out in whatever way we can. Use all that training you collected while you were in that government job or the military. Thank you.

I look forward to you good citizens to step up, rise up and be a champion for the cause to make Pahrump a better place for all by working together.

Oftentimes, by working as a community, so much can be accomplished. We don’t need the government for everything. Make that HOA work for you as well. Once again, thanks so much.

P.S. Request the local media support your community efforts.

Arthur Hodge Sr.

U.S. Army (Ret.)