Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 3 – August 7.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, zucchini, w/w bread, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Pork ribs, coleslaw, baked beans, peaches, chicken noodle soup;

Wednesday – Turkey pot pie casserole, potato chunks, carrots, muffins, veggie soup;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, chicken and rice soup;

Friday – Country fried chicken, mashed potatoes /gravy, Normandy veggies, brownie, spinach black bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-noon; Inspirations Senior Living, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Wellness Alliance Seminar, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Knitting club, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Creative Aging Art Class, 10 a.m.-noon; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 3 – August 7.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Beef Tacos (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Baked Chicken Wings (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Reuben Sliders (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – French Bread Pizza (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 3 – August 7.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Egg casserole with veggies and cheese, bacon, hash browns, fruit;

Tuesday – Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch style beans, layered salad, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Pork loin, potatoes Au Gratin, steamed peas, green salad, applesauce;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Ham steak, scrambled eggs, hash browns, orange juice.