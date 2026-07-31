Elderly couple ID’d after suspected murder-suicide at Las Vegas nursing home

The Pahrump couple in their mid- to late 80s killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Las Vegas nursing home earlier this month have been identified.

A Clark County Coroner vehicle is seen at Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas, where police were investigating a murder-suicide, on Sunset Road near Jones Boulevard on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Clark County Coroner vehicle is seen at Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas, where police were investigating a murder-suicide, on Sunset Road near Jones Boulevard on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Pahrump couple in their mid- to late-80s killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Las Vegas nursing home earlier this month have been identified.

The Metropolitan Police Department received information around 9 a.m. July 19 of a shooting in a nursing home at the 5800 block of West Sunset Road, near South Jones Boulevard in Spring Valley, according to Lt. Monique Rodriguez. An Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas nursing facility is located at that block.

Officers at the scene found a couple, both in their 80s, with gunshot wounds, Rodriguez said. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the husband shot his wife with a handgun and then shot himself, Rodriguez said. Nursing staff discovered the two, she added, and there were no reports of gunfire.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Ronald Gilmore, 87. His cause of death was gunshot wound of the chest and his death was ruled a suicide. The woman was identified as Carol Gilmore, 85. Her cause of death was gunshot wound of the chest and her death was ruled a homicide, officials said.

Rodriguez said both the man and woman suffered from medical issues, with the wife’s conditions “significantly worse than the husband.” Rodriguez said she was not allowed to say what kind of medical issues either person had.

Rodriguez said only the woman was a resident at the nursing home, and Metro did not know of a history of violence between the couple.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.