This year’s Back to School Fair draws over 900 people

More than 700 free backpacks were given to students at the Saturday event.

A long line of families waits inside the halls of Pahrump Valley High School for free backpacks and school supplies at Saturday's Back to School Fair. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Approximately 45 tables of different organizations, nonprofits and businesses were present at this year's Back to School Fair giving away various school supplies. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

These Back to School Fair attendees had their hands full of free goodies collected from the event's 40-plus vendors. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Free booster and car seats returned to this year's Back to School Fair. Jess Rosner, NyE Communities Coalition program evaluation manager, said about 100 seats were brought to this year's event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Over 700 backpacks were distributed to students at this year's Back to School Fair. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Calvary Chapel Pahrump Valley brought its clothing ministry to the Back to School Fair for the first time this year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last year's Back to School Fair was held at Pahrump Valley High School and returned again to the location this year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Long lines of families ready for free backpacks and school supplies were found during the event's beginning hours. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The NyE Communities Coalition-coordinated Back to School Fair once again drew a large crowd of families who attended to receive free backpacks and school supplies.

“It’s just a great feeling to see the families, their reactions,” lead organizer Pamela Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times. “They leave with everything they need and then some.”

This year’s Back to School Fair was held on Saturday, July 25 and returned to Pahrump Valley High School.

“Being able to actually get the school supplies that we need for our kids is a big help for us and our community,” explained parent Dallas Stolowski. “Then also, our kids get a chance to interact with some of the other kids that they’ve already been growing up with and make new friends and possibly see them in the upcoming year.”

Long lines beginning on the outside and stretching into the high school’s halls were visible throughout the event’s first few hours.

“It is so exciting to see how many people are actually here,” said Genoveva Lopez-Angelo, president-elect of the NyE Communities Coalition Board of Directors and Nye County School District assistant superintendent. “Each year that I’ve done this event with the coalition, it has grown and today, wow, the line is all the way down to the other side of the entrance, which is incredible.”

About 950 people attended this year’s fair, with 773 backpacks given away to students on Saturday ahead of school’s start.

“Each year we try to expand how many families get backpacks and get ready for the school year,” Lopez-Angelo explained. “This year it’s just blown my mind how many more families are here. So it just shows that we’re providing something good for our community.”

At this year’s event there were approximately 45 tables set up representing various organizations, nonprofits and businesses from across the Silver State. Many of these tables gave students school supplies including binders, notebooks, paper and writing utensils.

“I just love giving back to the children because when you look at school supplies, they cost so much,” said Sharon Hughes, a quality control inspector from Nevada Rural Housing. “So when all these vendors get together, we can help them with a kickstart.”

Present at this year’s Back to School Fair was the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, where the law enforcement agency gave away reflective vests and safety lights to promote pedestrian and bicycle safety.

“I could not believe how big the line was when I got here this morning and people are really loving the fact that they’re able to get the things that they need right now,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times at the event.

Free sports physicals for students were provided at this year’s Back to School Fair courtesy of Pahrump Pediatrics. Free booster seats and car seats also returned to this year’s event.

“Because this event keeps getting more and more popular each year, we decided to bring more [seats],” elaborated Jess Rosner, NyE Communities Coalition program evaluation manager. “We got additional people to come in to help. We have a person from Carson City here. We have a couple from Vegas that came in to help us as well.”

Free clothes were featured at this year’s Back to School Fair. Calvary Chapel Pahrump Valley’s clothing ministry provided the garments, marking its first time bringing the program to the Back to School Fair.

“I will say that the people have all been awesome, and the people we’re working with are amazing too,” enthused Sandra Gonzalez from Calvary Chapel Pahrump Valley.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimescom