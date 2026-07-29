Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Desert Squares of Pahrump invites all to “Hot August Nights” at the Bob Ruud Community Center on August 1 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. $10 for square dancing; $5 for line dancing only. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House at 1 p.m. This month, their discussion will be centered around “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Singing is just a feeling set to music.” — Carrie Underwood

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Desert Squares of Pahrump invites all to “Hot August Nights” at the Bob Ruud Community Center on August 1 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. $10 for square dancing; $5 for line dancing only. Contact Jerald at 559-776-9061, or Pat at 305-849-4293 for more details. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Labor Day 2026 falls on Monday, September 7. This federal holiday brings a long three-day weekend for many workers which runs from Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7. As the unofficial end of summer, it is often celebrated with barbecues, parades, and end-of-season retail sales across the country. Here in Pahrump, we celebrate with fireworks, of course!

Drum roll, please. Pahrump’s annual Fall Festival promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, Sept. 24th through Sunday the 27th. Don your finest Old West outfits to attend the carnival Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo Friday and Saturday, and the car show Saturday after the Fall Festival parade. Consult upcoming Pahrump Valley Times issues for further details.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.