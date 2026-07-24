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Death Valley National Park seeking volunteer campground hosts

Death Valley National Park is currently looking for volunteer campground hosts. (NPS/nps.gov)
Death Valley National Park is currently looking for volunteer campground hosts. (NPS/nps.gov)
Volunteer campground hosts perform duties such as light maintenance of the site and fee complia ...
Volunteer campground hosts perform duties such as light maintenance of the site and fee compliance checks. (NPS/nps.gov)
Free laundry facilities, propane reimbursement and an employee gym are some of the benefits for ...
Free laundry facilities, propane reimbursement and an employee gym are some of the benefits for volunteer campground hosts at Death Valley National Park. (NPS/nps.gov)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
July 24, 2026 - 4:23 am
 

Death Valley National Park is currently recruiting volunteer hosts to staff its developed campgrounds during the upcoming fall and spring seasons.

The Furnace Creek Campground (three vacancies), Sunset Campground (two vacancies), Texas Spring Campground (two vacancies), Stovepipe Wells Campground (two vacancies) and Mesquite Spring Campground (one vacancy) are the locations where Death Valley is looking for volunteers, according to the online application description.

Volunteers work a 32-hour week, which can be split between volunteer couples. Those interested in volunteering must have a self-contained RV or trailer. Volunteers stay in their selected campground.

The fall season runs from October 12, 2026, through January 15, 2027, while the spring season runs from January 12, 2027, to April 20, 2027. The start and end dates are fixed, so those interested must be available for the advertised time frames.

Campground hosts are responsible for performing fee and regulation compliance checks on foot three times each day and must be capable of performing light campground maintenance, explains the application description. Hosts also wear a National Park Service Volunteer-in-Parks uniform while working.

Free full hookups (except at Texas Spring Campground, which is only water and sewer; must be self-contained with solar power), community pool access, free laundry facilities, access to an employee gym and propane reimbursements are included benefits for volunteers.

Volunteers can also qualify for a free Interagency America the Beautiful Annual Pass if they work 250 hours or more.

Wi-Fi is not provided at any of the campgrounds, the application notes, but free Wi-Fi is available at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center and Stovepipe Wells Ranger Station.

The application adds that prior camp hosts have been successful when bringing in satellites and having their own internet setup.

For more information about the open volunteer campground host positions, application process and all requirements, visit tinyurl.com/3udh378b.

Visit nps.gov/deva to learn more about each campground and Death Valley National Park.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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