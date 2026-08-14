Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 17 – August 21.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Low-sodium sliced ham and beans, peas and carrots, cake tomato basil soup;

Tuesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, LS/LF Italian dressing, ambrosia, chicken dumpling soup;

Wednesday – Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, roasted corn, mixed berry cup, cheesy cauliflower soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, w/w roll, Chantilly fruit cup, creamy celery soup;

Friday – Chicken sandwich on a bun, lettuce/tomato, potato salad, popsicle, French onion soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-noon; Infinity Hospice, ‘Bereavement’, 10 a.m.; NO Bingosize;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.;

Thursday – Knitting club, 10 a.m.-noon; Caring Nurses, 10 a.m.; NO Bingosize;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Creative Aging Art Class, 10 a.m.-noon; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 17 – August 21.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Beef Stew w/Biscuit (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Pulled Pork BBQ (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Patty on a Bun (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of August 17 – August 21.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, low-sodium sausage patties, roasted herb potatoes, orange juice;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, Italian dressing, cookie;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon strips, orange juice.