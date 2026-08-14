Officials green-light additional fencing for Pahrump Splash Pad

The town of Pahrump has posted the Simkins Park Splash Pad rules, which reiterate that when it finally opens, residents use it at their own risk. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The expanse of land pictured will eventually have fencing bordering the bollards and the north side of the space and more benches as well as shade structures are to be added as well.(Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Simkins Park Splash Pad remains closed to the public and a new date for the postponed grand opening is still yet to be determined. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Simkins Park Splash Pad has been postponed until further notice and while the community waits for word on a new date, the town is continuing to improve the area in an effort to make it safer and more comfortable when it finally does get put to use.

“As you all know, a postponement has been done with the splash pad. It’s still all fenced off for protection, just to make sure nobody goes in and damages anything that’s in there,” Pahrump Buildings and Grounds Manager Jimmy Martinez updated the Nye County Commission, sitting as the Pahrump town board, during the continuation of the board’s meeting on August 5. “We have shade structures, they are on order and in the process of being made now. Hopefully we should get them pretty soon – roughly 10 weeks, I’m estimating. It depends on the manufacturer. Once those are in, town staff will get them installed and hung up, so there will be shade.”

Martinez noted that there will be two separate shades installed, paid for in part by the $5,000 raised by Pahrump Mothers Corner for that purpose. The town’s parks budget is bearing the remainder of the shade structure cost.

He then turned to the matter at hand, a proposal to erect additional fencing to provide a buffer between those utilizing the splash pad and those driving in the parking lot.

As of the meeting, the splash pad was enclosed on three sides by a concrete wall, topped by privacy fencing and with bollards adjacent to the parking lot. Martinez was aiming to determine which additional fencing option the commission would prefer. The first option was to install a fence with a gate directly fronting the splash pad itself, essentially entirely enclosing it, while the second was to line just behind the bollards bordering the parking lot with fencing.

After some debate on the merits of each option, the commissioners settled on incorporating both but moving the first option to along the back of the space where benches and shade are to be set up. Martinez noted that the town currently has the materials needed for the fence that will sit along the back side of the seating area and the second option fence will run roughly $5,000, with all work to be done by town staff and paid for by Pahrump ad valorem dollars.

No formal vote was taken, with the commission simply directing staff to move forward with the additional fencing as outlined.

The item included public comment as well, which saw a repeat of criticism from certain residents who are not satisfied with the result of the splash pad project, citing safety concerns and frustration with the physical appearance, features, cost and more, while also negatively comparing it to similar projects across the country.

“This is the equivalent of being told you’re going to get your first car and then someone gives you a skateboard,” Tammy Pitman declared.

Terms such as “embarrassing”, “horrible” and “disaster” were used by some but there were staff members quick to defend the project, too, asserting that the town had done the best it could with the resources available.

“I’m grateful we’re starting somewhere,” town buildings and grounds administrative secretary Courtney Kenney stated, adding that her own child is excited about the splash pad. “Not to say we can’t build or add to it in the future, moving forward, but at least it’s a starting point.”

“They can only do so much with so much money,” Ashley Koning, who works in Nye County administration, remarked. “They [public] all want everything for nothing… It’s ridiculous… If you don’t like it, don’t go to it. Plain and simple.”

Commissioner Bruce Jabbour said he himself had previously been judgmental of the splash pad project but there was little point in reversing course now.

“Jimmy Martinez and his staff have really taken some punches here – and they work very hard throughout Pahrump on the grounds and they have done some really nice things for the community. I won’t disagree, the splash pad does not look impressive and I was very critical a few meetings ago. However, we need to press on… Are we happy with the design? No. But we have spent a lot of money and we’re at the point of no return,” Jabbour remarked.

“When this project was brought up and cost assessments were made, it was several years ago and costs have not quite possibly doubled but they are dang close,” Nye County Manager Brett Waggoner chimed in. “I understand the disappointment with what we ended up with but we’ve ended up with what we had the means to do.”

The Simkins Park Splash Pad remains closed to the public and a new date for a grand opening and ribbon cutting has not yet been announced.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com