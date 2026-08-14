Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Presale tickets for the annual Pahrump Fall Festival Rodeo, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26, are on sale now at three locations in town. Rodeo tickets are the same price at the gate, but buying early guarantees a seat. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Create a charming little surprise for someone to find right here in Pahrump at the Moose Lodge #808 on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Spread some kindness, an unexpected spark, and delight. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Create a charming little surprise for someone to find right here in Pahrump at the Moose Lodge #808 on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Spread some kindness, an unexpected spark, and delight. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

I think we can all agree – the lifeguards, coaches, and pool staff at the Pahrump Community Pool are the best. The last day the pool is open for the 2026 season is this Sunday, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thank you, town of Pahrump, and community sponsors. You all rock!

Care to rock out? Sign up for the Karaoke contest at the Wild Side Tavern on Friday at 7 p.m. and begin singing in the qualifying rounds at 8 p.m. that night. The finals will proceed on Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, when first-, second-, and third-place winners (by audience applause) will receive $100, $75, and $25 respectively. Free to attend; fee for participation.

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet and Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is the 5 10 15 Restaurant at 100 Stagecoach Road, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The menu lists a wide variety of food all within a $5, $10, $15 price range. Order something which rocks you.

Why all the rock references? Glad you asked. You never know where or when you’ll find a cheerfully painted “Kindness Rock” along your life’s journey. When I found my first one, I didn’t even know why it was there. Delighted, I took a photo and left it in place. There is a Kindness Rock painting party at Moose Lodge #808 on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. The session is free of charge, and open to the public. It’s fun for all ages. Help spread kindness in Pahrump one rock at a time. Paint the supplied rocks with uplifting messages, colorful designs, and positive vibes, then display them around town for others to find and brighten their day. All supplies are provided, but you are welcome to bring specific rocks if you wish. RSVP via email at HOTCPahrumpMoose@gmail.com.

So, rock the pool for a final time, rock the karaoke contest, paint a kindness rock, then coordinate your rockin’ week’s plans with new friends at the Meet and Greet and Eat event.

Rock on, Pahrump!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from country, classic rock, and more. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Karaoke contest at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 7 p.m. First-, second-, and third-place winners (by audience applause) will receive $100, $75, and $25 respectively after finals on Saturday evening. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

■ Breakfast with a Mason! Enjoy breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. with the Pahrump Masonic Lodge #54 members and their families. Bring your family out for hearty eggs, pancakes, sausage, French toast, and potatoes for just $7 per person. Third Saturday of every month. Open to the public. 281 Gemini Dr. 775-751-0755.

■ Bookmark Crafter-noon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. All supplies will be provided to make a bookmark. Drop in anytime during the event; open to all ages. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Kindness rock painting party at Moose Lodge 808 from 3 to 5 p.m. 1100 Second St. RSVP via Facebook event listing, or via email at HOTCPahrumpMoose@gmail.com.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet and Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is the 5 10 15 Restaurant at 100 Stagecoach Road, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu lists a wide variety of food all within a $5, $10, $15 price range.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy Rock favorites from Elton John, Carole King, the Doors, and Moody Blues. Then she’s liable to swing into the soulful harmonies of Stevie Wonder, some Smoky Robinson, and Broadway musical/movie hits, interspersed with the soothing classical melodies of the Masters: Beethoven, Chopin, and Debussy. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ’60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Friday with time slots as early as 1:15 p.m. or as late at 5:45 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught are the Rumba and the Foxtrot through August. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

The fourth week of the month will soon be upon us. Have you read your selections for the book clubs? The Favorite Author Book Club will be discussing any book by Fannie Flagg on August 24 at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library, and the Banned Book Club will be analyzing “Sold” by Patricia McCormick at Black Cow Coffee House on August 26 at 1 p.m.

The Pahrump Community Choir will be resuming weekly rehearsals starting on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the PV High School music room, and continue there through the school year on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring a friend!

Labor Day 2026 falls on Monday, Sept. 7. This federal holiday brings a long three-day weekend for many workers, which runs from Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7. Here in Pahrump, we celebrate with fireworks, of course! The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open Labor Day Weekend from the 4th through the 7th beginning 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Pahrump’s annual Fall Festival promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, Sept. 24 through Sunday the 27th. The carnival will be whirling Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo will be explosive on Friday and Saturday, and don’t forget the car show Saturday after the signature Pahrump Fall Festival parade. Tickets for carnival and rodeo are available at three convenient locations. Pre-sale carnival tickets are $35. While there are no pre-sale prices on rodeo, these tickets do sell out. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20. Stop by Shadow Mountain Feed & Tack at 2031 W. Bell Vista, or Valley Electric at 800 E. NV 372, or the Pahrump Tourism Center at 400 N. Hwy. 160.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.