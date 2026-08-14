Letters to the Editor

If you have any mail problems, call your senator. She will help you.

Problem with the post office? Call your senator

There is a big problem on the north end of the valley with mail delivery or pick-up. We have a rural carrier who does not deliver or pick up our mail for two to three days. They even lost my medications. The carrier claimed it was delivered to an address other than mine. The Post Office stated the address does not even exist.

Rural carriers are hired by a company in Henderson and your post office claims they are not responsible for these carriers – NOT TRUE.

Three years ago we had another carrier problem and turned to Senator Cortez Masto, who personally called the Pahrump Post Office and explained, “Yes, you are responsible for rural carriers as soon as they enter the post office and you hand them U.S. mail.” The supervisor at that time called me and apologized that she was unaware of that.

If you signed up for mail notification, for mail to be delivered that day, it shows up days later.

The Postmaster General in Washington has been notified about our problem; so has Senator Cortez Masto.

Our government has bailed out the postal service numerous times. The new Postmaster General just raised the postage again. He testified in front of Congress last week, crying how broke the U.S. Post Office is. Wow, is it a wonder when you can’t get your mail? The law is, all mail must be delivered the day the carrier received it by the post office.

So, if you have any mail problems, call your senator. She will help you. Have you ever tried to call the post office? They let it ring 21 times.

Heidy Coonan