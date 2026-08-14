Making spare change make a difference

Penny Wars pitting businesses against one another in a battle to bring in the most cash.

Remote Area Medical will return to the valley for the next clinic this October and the Penny Wars fundraiser is helping to ensure this free health services event has a financial boost before the two-day clinic takes place. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Even small amounts of spare change can make a difference when many come together to support a cause and the Remote Area Medical Community Host Group Committee is hoping that residents will help make the Penny Wars fundraiser a big success. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 11th Annual Remote Area Medical (RAM) Pahrump Clinic is set to return to the valley this fall and as event organizers gear up for two days of free health services for the community, they are hoping to get a little boost financially to help ensure everything is ready to go when October rolls around.

All this month, local businesses are in engaged in a pitched battle against one another in an effort to bring in the most money during the Penny Wars, a fundraiser that gives residents the chance to put their spare change to good use in supporting a charitable cause.

“Help raise funds for the Remote Area Medical Pahrump Clinic,” a flyer announcing the Penny Wars reads. “Bring coins or paper bills to support your local favorites or sabotage opponents with negative points. The participating location that collects the most points at the end of the competition is the winner! Let the battle begin.”

There are both positive points and negative points in this Penny Wars fundraiser, with pennies netting the participating location one point each while $1 bills equal 10 points, $5 bills equal 50 points, $10 bills equal 100 points and $50 bills equal 500 points. On the negative side, nickels knock a participant back five points, dimes result in a 10-point reduction and quarters equal 25 lost points. For those wanting to push a particular participant back even further, a $20 bill equals a 200-point loss and a $100 bill results in a 1,000-point loss.

“Penny Wars started as a simple idea to turn spare change into something meaningful,” Pahrump RAM Clinic Community Host Group Committee member Ryan Muccio explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “Not everyone can make a large donation and that’s exactly why Penny Wars is so special. We wanted to create a fundraiser that allows everyone to participate, because sometimes even a single penny can make a meaningful difference. Every coin, every penny dropped into a jar, represents someone choosing to support free medical, dental, vision and mental health services through our annual RAM Clinic. We encourage everyone to participate and help us make a difference, one penny at a time. No donation is too small and every contribution helps us to continue providing care to those who need it most.”

Participating locations include Calvada Marketplace, Enhanced Aesthetics, Gardner Orthodontics, Honey &Sage, Living Free Café and Living Free Gym, the NyE Communities Coalition, Nye County Health and Human Services office, Pahrump Spine and Wellness and Romero’s Mexican Restaurant. The Penny Wars run now through Monday, August 31.

For more information on RAM visit RAMUSA.org

More on the local impact of this international nonprofit and its Pahrump clinics, refer to previous coverage at pvtimes.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Penny War locations

The following entities are participating in the Remote Area Medical Pahrump Clinic Penny Wars fundraiser:

Calvada Marketplace – 100 S. Dahlia Street

Enhanced Aesthetics – 2161 S. Highway 160, Suite 6

Gardner Orthodontics – 2161 S. Highway 160, Suite 2

Honey & Sage – 2161 S. Highway 160, Suite 8

Living Free Café – 2050 Highway 160, Suite 400

Living Free Gym – 301 Oxbow Avenue, Suites 1-4

NyE Communities Coalition – 1020 E. Wilson Road

Nye County Health and Human Services – 250 Highway 160

Pahrump Spine and Wellness – 2780 Homestead Road

Romero's Mexican Restaurant – 290 Humahuaca Street

Donors are encouraged to check the operating hours of each before donating.