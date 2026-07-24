Meadows Bank acquired by Utah-based credit union

Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 and grew to six locations across Nevada and Arizona, including one each in Las Vegas, Henderson and Pahrump, two in Reno and one in Phoenix.

Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas and currently has branches in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Pahrump and Phoenix. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas-based Meadows Bank has been acquired by America First Federal Credit Union and is now known as Meadows Financial, a division of America First.

Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 as a full-service community bank and grew to six locations across Nevada and Arizona, including one each in Pahrump, Las Vegas, and Henderson, two in Reno and one in Phoenix.

“When we formed Meadows Bank, our goal was to create a strong, relationship-driven institution, defined by the values and trust we’ve earned in the communities we serve,” William Bullard, chairman of Meadows Bank and one of its original founders, said in a statement. “This partnership with America First reflects those same principles and delivers enhanced resources and products and services, while positioning our customers, employees and communities to benefit from enhanced capabilities and continued relationship-based banking.

“We are excited to carry our legacy forward with an organization that shares our culture and long-term vision.”

America First has retained all Meadows Bank employees, the credit union said.

Meadows account holders can keep their same account numbers, checks, debit cards and credit cards. Meadows customers are qualified for membership at America First and have access to all America First locations, competitive rates and expanded banking services.

Meadows Financial and America First did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

“America First is thrilled to welcome the Meadows family to our organization,” Thayne Shaffer, president and chief executive officer of America First, said in a statement. “Our credit union serves over 90,000 business members, and we are always seeking ways to expand our ability to serve those members, especially in the Nevada and Phoenix markets.

“With Meadows, we found an opportunity to combine with an organization with compatible values and business practices. Their strong ties to the community, excellent culture and experienced team made them a perfect fit. With the strength of our combined balance sheet, Meadows’ customers will have expanded borrowing options, and our members will have greater access to the commercial services they need to run their businesses.”

The combined institution, which was consummated May 31, will operate a total of 122 locations across Nevada, Arizona, Utah, California, Idaho and New Mexico, serving 1.5 million members.

Riverdale, Utah-based America First, which was founded in 1939 and is the sixth-largest credit union in the nation with approximately $26.4 billion in assets, has 18 branch locations in Nevada.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.