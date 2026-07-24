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FEMA releases public notice for Nye County flood mitigation project

Earlier this week, FEMA released an initial public notice for a critical systems flood mitigati ...
Earlier this week, FEMA released an initial public notice for a critical systems flood mitigation project in Nye County. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), number 32023C8850F. (FEMA/fema.gov)
FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), number 32023C8850F. (FEMA/fema.gov)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
July 24, 2026 - 4:27 am
 
Updated July 24, 2026 - 8:10 am

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released an initial public notice for a critical systems flood mitigation project in Nye County.

FEMA intends to provide federal financial assistance through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to the county for the construction of a new floodwall and culvert, alongside drainage and erosion control measures to protect county government office facilities in Pahrump, according to the notice.

The project notice states that it aims to mitigate flood impacts around government offices by redirecting floodwaters into culverts and drainage channels away from the Nye County Courts Complex, Information Technology Building, Sheriff’s Office Complex and Nye County Assessor’s, Recorder’s and Treasurer’s offices.

Components of the proposed project are laid out in the notice and consist of:

Installing an 1,102-foot-long concrete floodwall made of rebar, concrete and grout with a drainage system that would collect and divert stormwater

Removing ancillary infrastructure, including 46 feet of sidewalk and curb located south of the property’s north driveway, and a current pedestrian footbridge over an existing drainage channel

Replacing a current cinderblock dumpster enclosure situated along the zone of the proposed floodwall, with a close-by new enclosure that would not interfere with the proposed floodwall

Constructing a 24-by-48-foot concrete culvert over an existing drainage channel that would bolster the floodwall, redirect stormwater and also function as a vehicle driveway

For more information about the FEMA project in Pahrump, including maps that display potential impacts on floodplains and wetlands, contact fema-rix-ehp-documents@fema.dhs.gov or write to the FEMA Region 9 environmental officer at FEMA, 1111 Broadway, Suite 1200, Oakland, California 94607.

To read the full FEMA notice visit the News Flash tab at nyecountynv.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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