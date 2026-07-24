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Pahrump’s splash pad opening rescheduled

The town of Pahrump had planned to host a grand opening for the Simkins Park Splash Pad today b ...
The town of Pahrump had planned to host a grand opening for the Simkins Park Splash Pad today but the event has been delayed. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
July 24, 2026 - 4:30 am
 

Last week, town and county officials announced that the Simkins Park Splash Pad would soon be opening to the public but this has now been delayed.

“Please note that the ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the Simkins Park Splash Pad, originally scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026, has been postponed,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly notified the community late Wednesday afternoon.

The postponement comes after a round of criticism from area residents about the splash pad at the Nye County Commission’s Tuesday, July 21 meeting, who aired concerns about the safety, size and features of the new recreational facility.

Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour also expressed reservations about the results of the splash pad project and then asked if the grand opening could be rescheduled.

Such action was not on the Tuesday agenda, so no formal vote to this end could take place. However, internal discussions were held following the meeting and the decision was ultimately made to put off the opening celebration.

“A new date for the event will be announced as soon as details are finalized,” Knightly stated.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the Pahrump community’s patience as we prepare for the official opening.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

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